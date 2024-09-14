 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Like the hit series Slow Horses on Apple TV+? Then watch these great spy shows now

By
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell's characters holding the same gun in The Americans promo art.
FX Productions

Apple TV+ is slowly but surely building up a prestige lineup of original series, with Slow Horses being one of the standouts. The series’ fourth season is underway and a fifth was already green-lit by Apple in January 2024. Adapted from author Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, the live-action adaptation successfully translates its spy drama and bleak humor. 

The spy genre has spawned many great serialized stories over the years, from a thrilling FX Cold War drama to Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy adaptation. Fans will have plenty to dig into during their inevitable wait for Slow Horses’ MI5 rejects to return in season 5.

Recommended Videos

The Americans (2013-2018)

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell standing next to each other in The Americans.
FX Productions

While fans won’t find the brand of dark, sardonic humor of Slow Horses in FX’s The Americans, they’ll be kept on edge with its drama. Helmed by showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, the series takes place during the tension of the Cold War and focuses on two Soviet KGB agents. 

The Diplomat’s Keri Russell and Perry Mason’s Matthew Rhys star as the Soviet plants and pose as a married American couple. Fans of spy thrillers and period-piece stories will be well-catered to with The Americans. The series was widely acclaimed across its six-season-long run for the riveting dynamic between its co-leads, as well as the tense relationships that develop from their characters’ high-stakes missions.

The Americans is available to stream now on Hulu and purchase on Apple TV.

Jack Ryan (2018-2023)

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan wearing a vest in the Prime Video adaptation.
Amazon Studios

Author Tom Clancy paved the way for a lucrative multimedia franchise that included movies, video games, and TV shows. For the latter, Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan was the franchise’s recent hit. Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, this adaptation sees The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski as the titular agent on a string of deadly field assignments. 

Once a CIA analyst working quietly behind a desk, Jack’s life is uprooted when he tracks down several suspicious bank transfers. Jack Ryan certainly leans harder on its action-thriller elements, but spy fans will find plenty of tension in the Prime Video original. Even without reinventing the genre wheel, Jack Ryan is elevated by a compelling lead performance from Krasinski, exciting action set pieces, and political intrigue.

Jack Ryan is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video and purchase on Apple TV.

Bodyguard (2018)

Richard Madden as David Budd escorting the British Home Secretary in Bodyguard.
Netflix

Created and written by Jed Mercurio originally for the BBC, Bodyguard is one of the best spy-thrillers available to stream. The six-episode miniseries features Game of Thrones star Richard Madden as Police Sergeant David Budd, a British Afghanistan war veteran.

Budd finds himself assigned to personally guard Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) — despite loathing her war-time policies. Bodyguard is one of the most compelling miniseries on Netflix overall, featuring a well-paced and dramatic story that justifies its tight runtime. The controversial politics and tense dynamic between Madden and Hawes’ characters are palpable off the screen, which is all supported by a terrorist plot that’s always involving.

Bodyguard is available to stream now on Netflix and to purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses season 4 are available to stream now on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
Like the Netflix hit series Baby Reindeer? Then watch these 3 great shows now
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer sitting on a bus with a yellow coat staring forward, the image of deer ears on either side of him.

Netflix’s smash-hit series Baby Reindeer is a mind-blowing true story about Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who was relentlessly stalked by a woman for years. In the process of telling his story, it also reveals a traumatic event that occurred in his past. The underlying themes in the series hit hard, but it's also a cathartic story of damaged self-worth, loneliness, ambition, desperation, assault, and a system that often fails people.

Chances are you have probably already powered your way through the seven episodes of the black-comedy drama thriller. If you’re looking for something else to satiate your appetite while processing the disturbingly good show, put these three series on your radar to tackle next.
Beef (2023)

Read more
Like Netflix’s hit series Dead Boy Detectives? Then watch these 3 shows right now
Two boys sit in an office in Dead Boy Detectives.

The task of finding another show to watch based on a show you just enjoyed watching can be more difficult than you might think. Streaming algorithms can be effective for some things, but definitely not for everything, and there's no guarantee that whatever you liked about one show will actually make an appearance in another.

If, for example, you were really into Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, which follows two young ghosts as they solve crimes along with a clairvoyant, you may like it for any number of reasons, from its sense of humor to its flirtations with the afterlife. If you're looking for another show that offers something similar, then we've carefully curated three that should fit the bill and may have flown under your radar.
The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 | Final Season | Netflix

Read more
Like the hit HBO series The Sympathizer? Then watch these 3 great shows right now
Hoa Xuande holds a burning letter in The Sympathizer.

While there’s always plenty of great TV on Max, it’s not often that a master director lends his talents to a limited series. Park Chan-wook, the director behind great movies like Oldboy and The Handmaiden, is doing just that with The Sympathizer, a new limited series based on the novel of the same name.

This isn’t the first time that Park has directed TV (more on that below), but The Sympathizer seems poised to be one of the big shows of the spring. The series follows a spy who moves to a refugee camp in the U.S. near the end of the Vietnam War, and continues collecting intelligence for the Viet Cong. If you loved the show and are looking for something similar, here are three shows you should consider.
Slow Horses (2022-)
Slow Horses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Read more