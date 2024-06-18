 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Smile 2 teaser trailer: Naomi Scott cannot escape the evil grins

By
A popstar looks sad while staring into a mirror with someone standing behind her.
Paramount Pictures

No matter how often she begs, Naomi Scott cannot avoid the evil grins in the first teaser trailer for Smile 2, the horror sequel to 2022’s Smile.

Scott stars as Skye Riley, an international pop star preparing to embark on a global tour. Skye’s life becomes a living hell when a supernatural curse possesses people around her with a sinister smile, driving the victims to commit suicide. “Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame,” Paramount’s synopsis reads, “Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Smile 2 | Official Teaser Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage

Besides Scott, Smile 2cast includes Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Kyle Gallner reprises his role as Joel from the first film.

Recommended Videos

Parker Finn, who wrote and directed Smile, returns in the same roles for Smile 2. The franchise is based on Finn’s 2020 short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno are listed as producers on Smile 2.

Related

Released in September 2020, Smile stars Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter, a therapist who believes a supernatural entity is haunting her after witnessing the horrific death of a patient. Smile was originally scheduled to stream directly to Paramount+. However, the studio pivoted and released the supernatural horror film in theaters.

The gamble paid off, as Smile became a gigantic hit for Paramount, grossing over $217 million against a budget of $17 million. The success of Smile led Finn to sign a first-look deal with Paramount to develop future horror projects.

Smile 2 arrives in theaters on October 18, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Snowpiercer season 4 teaser trailer previews one last ride
A man holds a pipe up to someone's throat while speaking into a walkie talkie.

The final ride has begun in the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer.

It's been two years since the season 3 finale, which depicted a split between Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs). Melanie leads a faction of passengers who remain on Snowpiercer for safety, while Andre and his group of survivors inhabit Big Alice as they head outside of New Eden into the unknown.

Read more
Tom Hardy’s symbiote prepares for one final mission in Venom: The Last Dance trailer
Venom stares and smiles.

The end is near for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in the Venom trilogy.

"We may not make it out alive, buddy," Eddie tells Venom in the trailer. Eddie and Venom are fugitives on the run from government agents. While they attempt to evade capture, another symbiote villain from Venom's home planet invades Earth, threatening the safety of Eddie and the rest of humanity. Per the film's logline, "the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

Read more
Nicole Kidman falls in love with Zac Efron in A Family Affair trailer
A girl puts an ice pack on her eye as a woman and man sit next to her in A Family Affair.

What happens when your mother and boss fall in love? That's the scenario Zara Ford (Joey King) faces in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming summer movie A Family Affair.

Zara loves her single mother, Brooke Hardwood (Nicole Kidman). Conversely, Zara hates her self-absorbed celebrity boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron). One day, Zara walks in on Brooke and Chris hooking up in the bedroom, causing her to scream and spin directly into the wall. Despite Zara's objections, Brooke and Chris continue their romantic encounters, complicating their relationship with Zara.

Read more