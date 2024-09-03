Smile 2’s latest trailer suggests it will be fall 2024’s scariest movie

Naomi Scott’s life is spiraling out of control in the latest trailer for Smile 2.

Scott stars as Skye Riley, a global pop star set to embark on a new world tour. Skye’s life descends into madness when a former classmate (Lukas Gage) kills himself after being tortured by the Smile Entity. Now, Skye sees the killer smile everywhere she goes. Add in the mounting pressures of fame, and Skye’s mental psyche is a mess.

“I need to stop it, but I don’t know how,” Skye says before a mysterious figure opens her mouth, forcing her to smile.

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage

Besides Scott and Gage, Smile 2‘s cast features Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Kyle Gallner reprises his role as Joel, a police officer who survived the events of Smile. The trailer also teases a cameo from Drew Barrymore, who hosts Skye on her talk show.

Smile 2 is written and directed by Parker Finn, the creator of the Smile franchise. Finn’s short film, 2020’s Laura Hasn’t Slept, inspired Smile. Producers on the Smile sequel include Finn, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno.

Released in 2022, Smile starred Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter, a therapist haunted by the Smile Entity after witnessing the death of a patient. Smile was originally scheduled to be released directly to Paramount+. However, positive test screenings led the studio to change course and give Smile a theatrical release. The gamble paid off, as Smile grossed over $217 million on a $17 million budget.

Smile 2 is scheduled to be released theatrically on October 18, 2024.