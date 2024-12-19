Not so fast! Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in the works for 2027

More adventures with the blue hedgehog are on the horizon. Per Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in the works at Paramount Pictures. The studio is eyeing a spring 2027 release date.

The news comes one day before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters on December 20. Plot details remain under wraps for Sonic 4.

Based on Sega’s video game series, Sonic the Hedgehog follows the adventures of the titular animal, who runs at super speeds. Comedian Ben Schwartz voices Sonic in the live-action movies. Released in 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog received positive reviews, leading to a worldwide box office gross of $320 million on a budget of less than $90 million.

The success of Sonic led to a sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in 2022. The follow-up improved upon the first film’s performance, grossing $405 million on a budget of nearly $110 million. A spinoff series, Knuckles, starring Idris Elba as the titular character, made its streaming debut on Paramount+ in April.

Sonic is reteaming with Miles “Tails” Prower (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The trio faces their toughest adversary yet, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), a powerful government-created black-and-red anthropomorphic animal who escaped containment. To stop Shadow, Sonic must ally with the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to save the planet.

Sonic 3’s ensemble includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, Alyla Browne, and Krysten Ritter.

Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, based on a story by Casey and Miller. Initial box office estimates predict Sonic 3 to open with between $55 million and $60 million.