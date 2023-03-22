 Skip to main content
Hurry — This top-rated 55-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Best Buy continues its reign of great TV deals with a hefty discount on the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Normally priced at $2,000, it’s enjoying a huge price cut of $600 bringing it down to $1,400. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new OLED TV and only the best will do, this is the time to buy. Hit the buy button now to get straight to the good part or take a look at why it’s worth every cent.

Why you should buy the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV

As one of the best TV brands around, Sony knows how to make a good TV. That’s easily demonstrated by the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV with it happily featuring in our look at the best TVs. It’s packed with fantastic technology that makes it incredibly appealing. OLED by itself means that each pixel you see is able to light up independently of others, giving you a truly deep picture quality even when juggling both dark parts of scenes and vibrant imagery too. It offers Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture with features like XR OLED Contrast Pro which provides immersive depth and realism along with XR Triluminos Pro Color that ensures you see billions of accurate colors and truly natural picture quality.

That goes for any kind of content as there’s XR 4K upscaling so your HD content still looks gorgeous. At all times, XR Motion Clarity provides intelligent motion processing so that you get blur-free sports or action scenes no matter how fast things get. Combined with the Cognitive Processor XR, it cross-analyzes and precisely controls the action in every scene so you get the best picture every time. That’s the main reason why this is one of the best OLED TVs but it performs admirably elsewhere too.

There’s support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced and Netflix Calibrated mode so that everything you watch looks as cinematic as its makers intended. With HDMI 2.1 ports, your games console will look great too while smart TV functionality is second to none with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for added convenience. Google TV is simple to browse so you can easily find all your favorite shows fast.

A truly high-end OLED TV in every way, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is currently on sale at Best Buy. Originally priced at $2,000, it’s down to $1,400 right now so you save $600. This deal won’t be around for long so if you’ve been waiting to commit to a new OLED TV, this is your chance. Don’t miss out.

