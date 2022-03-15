  1. Movies & TV

Sony’s Crunchyroll adds over 500 episodes of Dragon Ball

By

Fans of the wildly popular Dragon Ball anime may have new incentive to subscribe to Crunchyroll. Via Variety, Sony’s anime streaming service is adding over 500 episodes of classic Dragon Ball anime shows. That includes 153 episodes of the original Dragon Ball, 291 episodes of Dragon Ball Z, and 64 episodes of Dragon Ball GT.

Outside of the realms of anime, manga, and video games, Dragon Ball hasn’t achieved the full pop culture reach of superheroes like Batman, Spider-Man, or Superman. However, Dragon Ball is easily one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, and it has enjoyed enduring popularity over nearly four decades. Akira Toriyama created the original Dragon Ball manga series in 1984, and it has subsequently spawned four animated TV shows and 20 feature films.

The story follows Goku, a warrior of alien origin who was raised on Earth as a human. After befriending a young woman named Bulma, Goku embarks on a quest to find the legendary Dragon Balls, which can summon a dragon who can grant wishes. Goku also emerges as Earth’s primary defender against threats from within, as well as enemies from other planets. Goku’s powers greatly expand over the course of the series, as does the sizable supporting cast of his friends and enemies.

Goku and Piccolo in Dragon Ball, with a dragon flying in the background.

All of these Dragon Ball episodes were previously available to watch on Funimation’s streaming service. However, the merger between Funimation and Sony’s Crunchyroll means that the former rivals will now be a single streaming service under the Crunchyroll brand.

Crunchyroll already had the streaming rights for Dragon Ball Super, the most recent installment of the franchise. That show ran for 131 episodes, which brings Crunchyroll’s total Dragon Ball episode count up to 639. It takes a really dedicated fan to watch every single episode. But this is a franchise with a very dedicated following, so it’s a good investment by Sony.

Editors' Recommendations

EA cancels its E3-adjacent live event this year

EA's EA Play logo.

What is ‘Dirty Screen Effect?’ Welcome to the curse of the panel lottery

TCL Angled showing Dirty Screen effect on an image of Multnomah Falls.

Save 25% off Infinity Primus car amps with these deals

The Infinity Primus 6004a 4-channel car amplifier on a white background.

This 4-camera Arlo home security kit is only $250 today

Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera 3-pack on white background.

Your PC games are about to load much faster

Dying Light 2 on the HP Omen 27c.

What the iPhone SE really needs to stand out

woman riding the bus watching the iPhone SE.

Samsung canceled the Note. What’s next for the S series?

Common Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra problems and how to fix them.

Best Dyson deals for March 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Dell XPS 13 laptop now under $1,000 in one-day sale

Woman using Dell XPS 13.

HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single app

HBO Max logo on a tv screen.

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Someone watching Netflix on a tablet in bed.

Samsung brings S22 features to older phones with One UI 4.1

The S22 Ultra in nature.

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 problems and how to fix them

Galaxy Z Fold 3 almost closed in hand.