Is Venom going to be in Spider-Man 4? Sony may have revealed a major clue

By
spider man 4 venom tom holland hardy major crossover and
Marvel/Sony

Spider-Man 4 is now official. Tom Holland is back and will reprise the role of Peter Parker in his fourth solo film. Now, all eyes are on the story, as fans speculate the plot details for the next entry in the Spider-Man universe. One of the hottest rumors for Spider-Man 4 is a crossover with Venom. Sony Pictures Japan might have accidentally revealed plans for Holland to interact with Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Sony included some revealing information about Venom in a press release announcing Spider-Man 4’s release date. The statement read: “Tom Holland, who plays Peter, has already given his stamp of approval to the story! ‘This will be a real movie that fans can respect!’ Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the ‘Venom’ series, ready to take part?”

The press release also includes a statement from Hardy about Venom’s future. The Last Dance might have been the final film of the trilogy, but it will not be the end of Venom.

“In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage (the last dance). Venom’s story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do,” Hardy said.

When asked about a crossover with Spider-Man, Hardy called Holland the best Spider-Man and said, “I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I’d be happy to participate.”

Hardy’s Venom films have teased Eddie Brock’s involvement with Holland’s Spider-Man. At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie watches J. Jonah Jameson discuss Peter Parker’s reveal as Spider-Man on television. In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie ends up in New York City, which happens to be the home of Spider-Man. Additionally, Eddie appears in the post-credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving behind a drop of the Venom symbiote.

If Venom finds himself in Spider-Man 4, the likelihood of it being revealed beforehand is low. Just think how Marvel and Sony went to great lengths to hide Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in No Way Home.

Spider-Man 4 swings into theaters on July 24, 2026.

