The first official trailer for Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally swung onto the internet. In Miles Morales’ second big-screen adventure as Spider-Man, the young webslinger will reunite with his friend, Gwen Stacy, and his mentor, Peter B. Parker, as they all rally with many more Spider-People to save the multiverse once again.

The trailer for this animated sequel is so filled with colorful and detailed visuals that it’s no wonder the filmmakers needed almost five years to complete this movie. There’s plenty to unpack in this brief but bountiful video, so here’s everything audiences got to see in this special sneak peek.

Family troubles

Like in the original film, Miles seems to be having more problems with his family. While he clashed with his father for not wanting to attend prep school, he now appears to be growing distant from his mother. She notices that Miles isn’t the same boy he was before, so perhaps his second life of fighting crime as Spider-Man has caused him to be more isolated and secretive from his family.

But her loving speech implies that Miles’s journey will be about discovering where he belongs in the multiverse and that he now needs his mother’s guidance to help him.

So many spiders!

If you throw a rock into this trailer, chances are it’ll hit at least one Spider-Person. The video takes the multiverse to a whole new level by showing Miles, Gwen, and Peter walking through a web-like base full of Spider-People.

There’s Spider-Cop, a Spider-Man wearing the suit from the PS4 video game, and one dressed as the Bombastic Bag Man. There’s even a Spider-Man that looks like a werewolf. If audiences had said they saw everything with Spider-Ham, this trailer heard that and said, “Hold my web shooters.”

The original Spider-Woman

For the first time in cinema history, Marvel Comics’ first-ever Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, has appeared. Drew is seen in the trailer riding a motorcycle through an interdimensional portal and into the Vulture, all while she is pregnant. This makes for a truly grand entrance worthy of such an underrated character.

Drew’s character will undoubtedly bring something new to the film, as she will be the first Black woman to appear as a web-slinger in the Spider-Man film franchise and the first-ever pregnant superhero to appear on the big screen.

During Into the Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker revealed that he was too frightened to have children with his wife, Mary Jane, which caused the iconic couple to divorce. However, the film ends with Peter thinking he might actually want kids, so he decides to reunite with MJ after returning to his universe.

The trailer for the sequel reintroduces audiences to this Peter, who is seen wearing what looks like a baby carrier. This indicates that he and MJ finally had a child together, making this the first time Spider-Man is portrayed as a father on the big screen.

Spider-Man 2099

One of the most notable characters to appear in the trailer is Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man hailing from the alternate future of Earth-928. Miguel was last seen in Into the Spider-Verse, traveling to another dimension and meeting the 1967 cartoon version of Spider-Man. Since then, it seems that Miguel has assembled an entire army of Spider-People from across the multiverse to help him defend it from whatever threat will appear in this film.

However, Miguel and the Spider-People suddenly turn against Miles near the end of the trailer, indicating that the former superhero may actually play some antagonistic role in the movie. This is all made clear in the film’s synopsis on YouTube, which states that the “heroes clash on how to handle a new threat” and that “Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Miles and Gwen

Though Miles and Gwen went their separate ways at the end of their first film, the two webslingers have reunited and now seem to have grown closer than ever. Miles and Gwen did start a romantic relationship in the comics, so there is a chance that the two of them will fall in love in this film as well.

The shot of the two of them gazing at the city skyline together is enough to send countless online shippers into a frenzy, making everyone even more excited to see what will become of them in this highly anticipated film.

To see Miles, Gwen, and Peter together again, you can catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters starting June 2, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations