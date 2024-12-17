 Skip to main content
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has found its directors

By
Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation

Sony is turning to a pair of familiar faces to close out the Spider-Verse trilogy. Per Deadline, Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will direct Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Persichetti directed 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Persichetti was an executive producer on the sequel, 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Like Persichetti, Thompson has been heavily involved in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy. Thompson was a production designer on Into the Spider-Verse before directing Across the Spider-Verse with Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

“We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting,” said Persichetti and Thompson in a statement. “The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!”

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and David Callaham penned the script for  Beyond the Spider-Verse. Lord and Miller will produce alongside Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Jessica Berri is a co-producer, while Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing.

The Spider-Verse trilogy centers around Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore. Miles, a Brooklyn teen of African American and Puerto Rican descent, becomes the new Spider-Man after being bit by a radioactive spider. Miles wears a red-and-black suit, unlike Peter Parker’s traditional red-and-blue suit, and has been known to sport a pair of Air Jordan basketball sneakers. In the two films, Miles travels through the multiverse and interacts with other Spider-People from parallel universes.

The Spider-Verse has been a home run for Sony. The two films have combined to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s original release date was March 29, 2024. However, the film was removed from Sony’s release calendar due to the Hollywood strikes. Beyond the Spider-Verse remains without a release date.

