Here’s everything we know about ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ so far

Marvel Comics’ friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is swinging back to the big screen in July 2017, and this time around, his solo adventure will be firmly set within Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe.

Spider-Man: Homecoming introduces actor Tom Holland as the new face of Peter Parker and his costumed, web-slinging alter ego Spider-Man, with director Jon Watts (Cop Car) behind the camera for the first film to come out of a character-sharing partnership between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Along with Holland, the film’s cast features Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture, as well as Marisa Tomei as Peter’s aunt, May Parker, and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.

Scheduled to hit theaters July 7, 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the 16th film in Marvel’s cinematic universe and the fourth film in the studio’s “Phase Three” chapter. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Spidey vision

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures doubled-down on the Spider-Man hype in May 2017 with a pair of trailers — one for U.S. theaters and one for international audiences — packed with fresh footage. The international trailer is particularly interesting, as it offers a glimpse into what was going on with Peter Parker in the moments leading up to (and during) his encounter with Captain America, Iron Man, and the rest of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

The second trailer put the emphasis on the wall-crawler’s relationship with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who takes the teenage wannabe-superhero under his wing and provides him with a high-tech costume, only to offer a stern rebuke when Peter’s immaturity puts innocent people at risk.

Those latest trailers followed the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, released December 12, 2016 during an episode of late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, appeasing fans who had been waiting a long time to see the web-slinger’s return to Marvel Studios’ expansive universe. Along with showcasing quite a bit of Tom Holland’s teenage Peter Parker as he leads his double life as a superhero and student, the trailer also features the grand — and explosive — introduction of the film’s primary villain, The Vulture, as played by Birdman and Batman actor Michael Keaton.

The new kid

After it was confirmed that The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Andrew Garfield would not be returning as Peter Parker, the search for a new Spider-star included quite a few high-profile contenders rumored for the role.

Among the early names orbiting the project were Ender’s Game actor Asa Butterfield, Interstellar actor Timothee Chalamet, The Killing actor Liam James, The Fault in Our Stars actor Nat Wolff, and eventual star Tom Holland, who was best known at that point for his supporting role in The Impossible. Holland was officially confirmed as the new Peter Parker in June 2015.

In the following months, Holland turned skeptics into believers with a series of photos featuring the athletic actor jumping, flipping, and otherwise showcasing the sort of gymnastic abilities that make him seem like a natural fit for the acrobatic superhero. The actor’s Instagram account quickly became a highlight reel of sorts for his gravity-defying skills.

1 Year until #spidermanhomecoming hits theaters, are you ready…thought you would like to see a little selfie I took earlier ???????????? A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jul 7, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

Meta Michael Keaton

After some major back-and-forth on his involvement with the film — which involved him publicly passing on the project at one point — Michael Keaton was finally confirmed as the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming in June 2016.

Keaton will play Adrian Toomes, the villain more famously (or infamously, in this case) known as Vulture in the Marvel Comics universe. First appearing in 1963’s Spider-Man #2, Toomes was initially portrayed as the deranged creator of a supernatural flying harness that gave him super-strength. Over the years, Vulture has been a recurring threat to Spider-Man, and several different characters have adopted the villain’s name at various points.

Keaton’s version of Toomes is reported to be the owner of a salvage company in New York City who gets his hands on some remnants of Chitauri technology after the aliens’ attempted invasion of Earth in The Avengers.

Of course, the casting of Keaton in this particular role has inspired quite a bit of comparison between Vulture and Birdman, the winged superhero character portrayed in 2014’s Oscar-winning film Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and his famous portrayal of another winged comic character on the DC side of the coin, Batman. While Birdman brought him back to the comic book table, so to speak, the role as Vulture will be Keaton’s first as a comic-book character since the 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

Welcome (back) to Marvel

After years spent occupying his own solo cinematic universe at Sony Pictures, Spider-Man finally joined Marvel Studios’ cinematic supergroup in February 2015, thanks to a partnership between the two studios.

The deal gave Sony control over financing, distribution, and final creative decisions on future Spider-Man films, with Marvel producing the movies and integrating the famous web-slinger into its own Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The deal works in reverse, too, with MCU characters appearing in Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man made his debut in the MCU official in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, one of several new MCU characters introduced in the film (along with Black Panther, among others).