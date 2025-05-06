 Skip to main content
The final competition begins in Squid Game season 3

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Ready for one last competition? Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3, the final chapter of the landmark South Korean series.

The teaser begins with the pink guards carrying a coffin into the resting area. When a player dies, the guards take the dead body out of the arena in a coffin. However, this coffin carries Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456. Once Gi-hun wakes up, the game is back on, as the players step up to a gumball machine to begin their next challenge. The teaser ends with a baby crying, adding further mystery to the third season.

Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking rebellion and cliffhanger that closed the second season. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) successfully infiltrated the game as Young-il, aka Player 001. As an undercover agent, Player 001 betrays the group by squashing the rebellion and executing Gi-hun’s closest ally, Player 390, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).

Season 3’s ensemble includes Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007), Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149), Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222), Lee David as Min-su (Player 125), Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124), and Park Gyu-young as No-eul.

A man is handcuffed to a pole in Squid Game season 3.
Netflix

Squid Game season 1 broke barriers for non-English language TV shows in America. Season 1 is the most-watched season on Netflix, with 265.2 million views. Squid Game season 1 won six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, the first non-English show to win the award.

Squid Game season 2 proved that season 1’s popularity was no fluke. Season 2 is the third-most watched season on Netflix ever.

Squid Game season 3 premieres on June 27.

