Early talks on Obi-Wan Kenobi stand-alone film are reportedly underway

Why it matters to you The Star Wars universe is rife with characters and planets than beg to be explored, fan-favorite Obi Wan Kenobi seems like an obvious choice.

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, took over the Star Wars franchise and announced it would be producing stand-alone films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to fill the gaps between the main saga entries, fans quickly came up with their wishlists of ideas, characters, and stories to make a movie on. One of the most hoped-for has been an Obi-Wan Kenobi film, centering on the Jedi master’s adventures after the prequels. Lucasfilm seems to think it is a good idea, too.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry is in early talks to direct a Kenobi stand-alone film, joining a list of other potential projects Lucasfilm is considering, including Yoda and Boba Fett.

Daldry has directed several high-profile works, including the films The Reader, The Hours, and the award-nominated Billy Elliot, as well as episodes of the Netflix series The Crown.The film currently does not script, so it is anyone’s guess as to what the plot may ultimately entail but Daldry will be collaborating with Lucasfilm to oversee both writing and development once a deal is finalized.

Kenobi is easily one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Played by Alec Guinness in the original trilogy and then Ewan McGregor in the prequels, the character is a wise and thoughtful Jedi master. He trained Anakin Skywalker, who ultimately betrays Kenobi and the Jedi Order after becoming Darth Vader and establishing the Galactic Empire with Darth Sidious, aka Emperor Palpatine. Kenobi then goes into hiding on the desert planet Tatooine, quietly watching over Anakin’s son Luke until he is ready to begin his own Jedi path.

There is no indication yet as to whether McGregor will return to the role or if another actor will take up the Jedi master’s blue lightsaber. There is some hope for those hoping for McGregor’s return though, as the actor has previously said he is open to reprising the role.

At such an early stage, it is likely we won’t hear much from this project for a while. However, there is still plenty of Star Wars just on the horizon. The next main saga film, The Last Jedi, premieres December 15, while next year’s as-of-yet-untitled Han Solo film is wrapping production with new director Ron Howard, after hitting some late-production road bumps that saw original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller drop off the film over creative differences.