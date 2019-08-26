Disney previewed all sorts of upcoming projects — both known and newly announced — during its D23 Expo over the weekend, but one of the biggest surprises might be the fresh footage from Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker that debuted during a panel for the film. That trailer has found its way online, and along with an early peek at some scenes from the film, it also offers one particularly chilling moment that’s likely to generate a lot of speculation.

The “Special Look” video released by Disney begins with a montage of scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy, prequel trilogy, and the modern sequels, leading up to December’s Rise of Skywalker. Among the highlights in the new footage are scenes featuring a massive fleet of Star Destroyers, several shots of Finn (John Boyega) and the rest of the cast together (including the new character, Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie) in various locations, a shot of iconic android C-3PO with red eyes, and a brief scene featuring the late Carrie Fisher as Leia. As previously reported, the scene with Leia was repurposed from footage that wasn’t used in one of the earlier installments.

Perhaps most importantly, however, are a set of scenes featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) dueling aboard a hunk of storm-tossed wreckage (possibly the ruins of a Death Star) in the sea. The video concludes with an ominous image of Rey in a dark cloak wielding a double-bladed, red lightsaber, which she flicks open into a staff similar to the one wielded by Darth Maul in Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Her cloak and red lightsaber are the sort typically worn and wielded by Sith Lords.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker premieres December 20, 2019.

