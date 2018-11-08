Share

Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian is going to have some company on Disney’s streaming video service in the form of a second live-action series featuring Rogue One actor Diego Luna reprising his role from the 2016 film.

The still-untitled series will go into production in 2019, according to StarWars.com, and follow the adventures of Luna’s Rogue One character, Cassian Andor. the series will be set in the early days of the Rebellion, years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which introduced Andor as an accomplished spy for the rebel forces.

Official details regarding the plot of the series are scarce at this point, but the show is described as a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Given the fate of Luna’s character in Rogue One, his return to the role is a surprising one but it’s a welcome return, according to the actor.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced the series, which joins The Mandalorian on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming video service; the service is expected to launch in 2019. With The Mandalorian set years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and the untitled Cassian Andor series set before the events of Rogue One and Episode IV – A New Hope, it’s clear that Disney and Lucasfilm are casting a wide net with the Star Wars projects they’re developing for the streaming service.

There’s no official premiere date (or title) for the Cassian Andor series at this point.