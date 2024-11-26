Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Disney+ release date moved up

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is arriving earlier than expected. The eight-part series will debut with a two-episode premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Monday, December 2. Subsequent episodes will be released on Tuesdays at the same time, with the season finale airing on January 14, 2025.

Disney also announced the directors for each corresponding episode. Series co-creator Jon Watts will helm episodes 1 and 8. The Green Knight’s David Lowery directs episodes 2 and 3. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the Oscar-winning duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, direct episode 4. The remaining three episodes will be directed by Beef’s Jake Schreier (episode 5), Bryce Dallas Howard (episode 6), and Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung (episode 7).

Recommended Videos

Adventure waits for no one! #SkeletonCrew is arriving early. Stream the two-episode series premiere on December 2 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/90UwteFQP7 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 26, 2024

Skeleton Crew is a coming-of-age Star Wars adventure with a new crop of heroes. Four children — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — find themselves lost in the galaxy, and team up with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force-user who cuts a deal with the kids to bring them home. It won’t be easy, with villainous space pirates at every turn.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s ensemble also includes Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Jaleel White, and Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is created and executive produced by Watts and Christopher Ford. The duo previously collaborated on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Additional executive producers include Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars veterans Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Mark your calendars. 🗓️ On December 2, stream the two-episode series premiere of #SkeletonCrew, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XrcxhS2wfv — Star Wars (@starwars) November 26, 2024

Skeleton Crew is the second live-action Star Wars series in 2024. The Acolyte, Leslye Headland’s High Republic series about a Jedi mystery, premiered in June 2024.