Star Wars: Starfighter cast revealed. Who will star alongside Ryan Gosling?

We’ve long known that Star Wars: Starfighter would star Ryan Gosling, but as production gets underway, Lucasfilm has announced the full cast.

The film, which is directed by Shawn Levy, will star Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams, in addition to Gosling.

Recommended Videos

Some of those names were already public knowledge, but Adams is a major revelation. As has been the case with all Star Wars projects over the last decade, Starfighter is shrouded in secrecy. It’s difficult to predict what role any of these actors, including Adams, might be playing.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said in the press release. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally.

“Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

The announcement includes a photo of Gosling in costume alongside Gray leaning on what appears to be some sort of speeder. All we know about the movie itself is that it is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which is a relatively late point in the timeline.

Jonathan Tropper, who penned the screenplays to Levy’s This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project, is writing the Starfighter script.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to be released on May 28, 2027.

