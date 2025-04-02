 Skip to main content
Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane headline Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld trailer

By
Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+

First, Tales of the Jedi explored the stories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Then, Tales of the Empire portrayed the adventures of Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee. Now, follow Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm released the trailer for Tales of the Underworldthe third installment in the Tales anthology series. This season spotlights two bounty hunters: Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Ventress has been on both sides of the spectrum, having been a Jedi Padawan and an assassin for Count Dooku. Ventress always wanted to be a Sith and fought against many Jedi during the Clone Wars, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. After Dooku tried to kill her, Ventress escaped and reunited with the Nightsister clan to execute a plan for revenge. In the series, Ventress is a bounty hunter forced on the run without affiliation to the Sith or Jedi.

Bane is one of the top bounty hunters during the Clone Wars. Bane is a ruthless creature with a quick trigger who can shoot himself out of any situation. Bane must go toe-to-toe with a former friend who works as a marshal.

Someone tells Bane, “This revenge, I hope it was worth it,” to which the bounty hunter replies, “It will be.”

Star Wars Tales of the Underworld characters hold up sabers and guns.
Lucasfilm/Disney+

Tales of the Underworld stars Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress and Corey Burton as Cad Bane. Additional voice cast includes Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Lucasfilm CCO and prominent Star Wars filmmaker Dave Filoni created Tales of the Underworld and serves as the supervising director. Filoni co-wrote and produced the next live-action Star Wars movie, 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Tales of the Underworld premieres on May 4 on Disney+. Fans of Lucasfilm will know that date is also known as Star Wars Day.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
