Goodbye, Star Wars: Tony Gilroy wants to move on after Andor season 2

By
Diego Luna and Star Wars characters pose.
Lucasfilm/Disney+

It’s the final countdown for Tony Gilroy in the Star Wars universe.

Gilroy has spent the last 10 years working on two Star Wars projects: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor. The latter returns on April 22 for the second and final season of the Disney+ show. Gilroy has spent a long time in a galaxy far, far away. Because of Andor’s critical success, many fans are pushing for Gilroy to work on another Star Wars project. Despite the support, Gilroy is ready to move on and do another project outside of Star Wars.

“I think I’ve contributed enough for the time being,” Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the Andor season 2 premiere. “I think I’d like to do something else for a while. Never say never, but right now, I’d like to go back and direct a movie, maybe.”

Andor is the origin story for Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, the petty thief who will eventually become one of the Rebellion’s most important leaders. Andor season 1 is set five years before the events of Rogue One. Season 2 will cover the remaining four years before Rogue One. The season consists of 12 episodes split into four three-episode chapters. Each chapter represents one year in Cassian’s life.

Andor season 2 stars Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy talks about what it was like saying goodbye to #Andor after working on it for six years.
‘This is the most important thing I’ll ever have the chance to work on.’ pic.twitter.com/383GnUuvHB

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 15, 2025

Season 1 received universal praise upon its debut in September 2022, with many calling it Lucasfilm’s best Star Wars show. Andor season 1 garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Despite wanting to exit the Star Wars universe, Gilroy is extremely grateful for what he created.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch at all to say this is the most important thing I’ll ever have a chance to work on,” Gilroy said about Andor. “It’s a major chunk of my life. We made eight movies in five years, that’s what we did really. That’s how we think of it” with how the episodes are broken up.”

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiere on April 22 on Disney+.

