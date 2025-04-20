Star Wars: Visions is getting a new spin-off series

Star Wars: Visions is back with a third season, and it’s getting a new spin-off series inspired by its stories. If you aren’t familiar, Visions is an animated anthology of different short stories, each told in a self-contained way. You don’t need to know much about the overall lore to enjoy these one-off tales, and many notable studios — including the excellent Studio Trigger, known for the anime Delicious in Dungeon and Kill la Kill — have contributed to the series.

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, Lucasfilm’s James Waugh announced another set of nine Visions episodes coming October 29, 2025. He also said the series would get a spin-off that would focus on fan-favorite characters Kara and Juro and invited The Ninth Jedi writer Kenji Kamiyama onto the stage to discuss the upcoming spinoff.

“I made a short story called ‘The Ninth Jedi’ during Volume 1,” said Kamiyama. “Director Shiotani is making one more film this time [“Child of Hope”], and it ends with Kara’s departure to look for her father in the first short film.”

The Ninth Jedi tells the story of a set of lightsabers that change colors depending on their users’ force alignment. If you’re evil, it glows red. If you’re good, it glows blue. “What in the world was the reason for such lightsabers?” Kamiyama said. “I think it will be a story where those secrets will be told.”

More renowned studios will join the team for the third volume of Star Wars: Visions, including Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, and WIT Studio (known for the recent Netflix original Moonrise.) The launch of the third season is still quite a ways off, but it promises to continue the established tradition of excellent, smaller stories in the Star Wars universe while expanding the tales that resonate most with fans.