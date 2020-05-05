The best shows on Starz

While top-tiered networks such as HBO, Showtime, and FX seem to get all the attention, Starz offers some great programming as well. The network has had its share of fantastic shows across all genres, from historical and crime dramas to hilarious sitcoms, sci-fi, and horror. Here’s a look at some of the best shows the network has offered of late, including some that have already ended and others that continue on.

Outlander

Based on the novel of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, this historical drama has become a must-watch for those who love history and crave intense romance. Set post-World War II, a former nurse somehow gets transported from 1945 back to 1743 Scotland, where she gets caught up with the Jacobite risings and catches the eye of a handsome young warrior. Airing since 2014, the fifth season premiered in February, and the show has already been renewed for a sixth.

Power

The crime drama aired for six seasons — from 2014 through February — and quickly became one of the network’s most lauded shows. Created and produced in part by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, it follows the story of a young man named James St. Patrick, who is dealing drugs in New York while working as a nightclub owner. He longs to go legitimate, but it’s not easy to get out. St. Patrick continues his double life while trying desperately to evade police and run his business.

American Gods

With a third season forthcoming, this fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name analyzes the fight between New Gods and Old. After getting out of prison, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) meets Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), who offers him a job. Soon, he finds himself in the midst of a conflict of Gods in a magical world as the New Gods try to take over. Praised for both acting and incredible visuals, keep an eye out for appearances by Gillian Anderson, Cloris Leachman, and Betty Gilpin in recurring roles.

Black Sails

Combining history with adventure, this series is set in New Providence Island and is designed to serve as a prequel to the novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. Following the 2014 debut on YouTube, the series, executive produced by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and others, aired for four seasons, concluding in 2017. Set about 20 years prior to the events of Treasure Island, Captain Flint leads the charge to help fight for the survival of the island. Both audiences and critics viewed the series favorably through the final season.

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Set in the Evil Dead universe created by Sam Raimi, this comedy-horror sees Bruce Campbell reprise his role as Ash Williams, now working as a stock boy after returning from 1300 AD. Of course, he gets sucked in once again and finds himself tasked with saving humanity and fighting the Evil Dead. Serving as a sequel to the original film trilogy, it aired for just three seasons from 2015 to 018, but fans have been campaigning for a resurrection, despite Campbell’s confirmation that he is retiring the character.

The Missing

Debuting first on BBC One, this British anthology drama aired for two seasons from 2014 to 2017, followed by a spin-off series Baptiste, which broadcast on BBC One last year. The first season follows the search for a missing boy in France and the detectives leading the case, while the second moves to Germany as detectives try to solve the case of a missing girl. The first series stars James Nesbitt, and the second stars David Morrissey. Called a “gripping dramatic thriller,” both seasons have been lauded.

Counterpart

J.K. Simmons stars in a double role in this sci-fi thriller where a parallel Earth was created by East German scientists in the late ’80s. Called the Prime world, it is populated by replicas of everyone from the Alpha world. Drastic societal differences, mainly due to a deadly virus that hit the Prime world in 1996, means doubles lead very different lives. Most people are unaware that the opposite world even exists except for high-level government workers and counterparts who work as spies and sleeper agents. Howard Silk Prime (Simmons) must assume the life of Howard Silk (Simmons) to help uncover and stop a revenge plot from the Prime world against the Alpha world, organized by a Prime group who knows about the Alpha world and believes they caused the virus. It aired for just two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Party Down

This sitcom, created and written in part by Paul Rudd, is one of the oldest on the list, having aired for two seasons from 2009 to 2010. It starred Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and Lizzy Caplan as three of a group of six caterers in Los Angeles trying to make it big in Hollywood and getting entangled in the lives of the colorful and affluent guests they serve at each event. The series was viewed favorably, but many attributed scheduling as its main downfall: It aired alongside massively popular series like Glee and Parks and Recreation, against which it just couldn’t compete for ratings. Ironically, Glee‘s Jane Lynch was also on the series, along with Jennifer Coolidge and Megan Mullaly. Others who had recurring roles include J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, and Kristen Bell.

Vida

Inspired by the short story Pour Vida by Richard Villegas Jr., the third and final season of this drama premiered in April. The story is centered around two Mexican American sisters, Emma and Lyn, who grew up to be very different from one another. Lyn is a vegan who dates wealthy white men, while Emma is a Type-A corporate career woman. The sisters find themselves reuniting in their old neighborhood when they get word that their mother has passed away. While there, they discover that their mother might not have been who they thought she was.

The White Princess

This miniseries serves as a historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name about the marriage of Henry VII to Elizabeth of York and its role in helping to end the Wars of the Roses. There were eight episodes in 2017 that also served as a sequel to the 2013 miniseries The White Queen. A continuation followed in 2019 called The Spanish Princess, with a second and final season to air in 2020.

The Girlfriend Experience

As an anthology drama, this series is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh. The first season starred Riley Keough as a law student intern also working as a high-end escort who provides “the girlfriend experience” (GFE), which includes both sexual and emotional gratification for clients. Season two covers two stories: One of the U.S. midterm elections and the relationship between a finance director of a Republican super PAC and a GFE provider, and a former escort who enters Witness Protection with her 13-year-old stepdaughter in order to escape an abusive relationship. A third season is in the works.

Magic City

Airing for two seasons in 2012 and 2013, this period drama is set in Miami in 1959 after the Cuban Revolution. Heading up the cast is Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Ike Evans, owner of a prestigious hotel who is forced to partner with a Jewish Mob boss, Ben “The Butcher” Diamond (Danny Huston), in order to keep his business going and avoid harm. Viewers and critics were torn about the series, with the vivid period details praised, but the pace and writing criticized.

