What’s next for the Losers’ Club in the sequel to Stephen King’s ‘It’?

Why it matters to you Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming (but unconfirmed) Chapter Two sequel.

Stephen King’s It broke box office records with an opening weekend of more than $123 million — the highest ever for the month of September. After the earlier disappointment of The Dark Tower, It proved that a faithful adaptation of a mammoth King opus could appeal to a wide audience.

No sequel has been officially announced at this time, but the phenomenal success at the box office virtually guarantees it. Then, of course, there’s the little fact that the movie ended with “Chapter One” and an evil chuckle from Pennywise.

The filmmakers had always planned to chop King’s huge 1986 novel into two parts. In the book, the Losers’ Club returns to Derry as adults to fulfill their blood oath and confront Pennywise one final time. Entertainment Weekly recently revealed some exclusive details about what we can expect to see in the sequel.

There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t seen the movie (or read the book) proceed at your own risk!

Although the next movie takes place in the present day, the kids will still be an important part of the story. Barbara Muschietti, producing partner and sister of the director, says development of the next film is already underway. “The hope is we’ll find the best way soon, because it’s also important for Andy to get flashbacks with the kids, who are growing very fast,” she said. “They are an important component in the next film.”

Another question is who will play the grown-up versions of the kids in the Losers’ Club? Will they go with recognizable big-name actors, or cast virtual unknowns that more closely resemble their young counterparts?

One notable change from the novel is what happens to Mike, the one who stays in Derry and becomes a librarian, keeping watch for Pennywise’s return. “My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” director Andres Muschietti said. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”

As fans of the novel know, there’s also one character who doesn’t return. After his encounter with the alien apparition in the sewers, he commits suicide after realizing that the Losers must confront their childhood terrors again.

And the Dancing Clown? He’s back, obviously. “We’ve got Pennywise and it’s Bill Skarsgard,” confirmed Andres.