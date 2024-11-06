 Skip to main content
Stranger Things season 5 reveals episode titles, confirms 2025 release

Eleven stands in front of the camera and stares.
Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 is coming next year.

Netflix has confirmed that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will stream in 2025. Additionally, the streamer revealed season 5’s titles for all eight episodes in a video announcement.

The episode titles include The Crawl, The Vanishing of ___, The Turnbow Trap, Sorceror, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up. The Vanishing of ___ is the title that will generate the most conversations. The video censors the name of someone or something on the next line to avoid spoilers.

The video coincides with Stranger Things Day, which happens every year on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was kidnapped in season 1. The video’s caption also reveals what year the series will take place. “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins,” reads the video’s tagline. Stranger Things season 1 is set in 1983, meaning season 5 happens four years later.

Most of season 5’s plot is under wraps. However, this season should address the events in the season 4 finale, with Vecna still alive as the Upside Down invades Hawkins.

Season 5’s ensemble includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, and Linda Hamilton are some of the notable additions joining the cast.

While Stranger Things season 5 has no official release date, it will undoubtedly become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Stranger Things seasons 3 and 4 are two of Netflix’s nine most-watched English-language TV shows.

