Stranger Things: The First Shadow heads to Broadway in 2025

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is heading to Broadway in 2025. The hit stage play will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on Friday, March 28, 2025, before officially opening on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Based on Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel play set in 1959. The play depicts the arrival of a young Henry Creel and his family in Hawkins, Indiana. Henry wants nothing more than to be a normal kid, but his telekinesis affects his ability to blend in. Creel eventually ends up at Hawkins National Laboratory, where he will become 001, the patient that transforms into Vecna from Stranger Things season 4.

Recommended Videos

In addition to Creel, the play features younger versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce Maldonado. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date. A trailer for the play was released with the Broadway announcement.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow comes to Broadway

Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry penned The First Shadow based on an original idea from herself, Jack Thorne, and the Duffer Brothers. Stephen Daldry directed The First Shadow with his co-director, Justin Martin.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened in London’s West End in December 2023 to positive reviews. Originally supposed to run through December 14, 2024, the play extended its run of shows to February 16, 2025. The West End production of The First Shadow garnered two 2024 Olivier Awards: Best Entertainment Play and Best Set Design.

Fans can sign up for the mailing list for the chance to purchase first-access tickets at StrangerThingsBroadway.com. Signup closes on September 12, 2024, with the presale beginning the next day. The general sale starts on September 17, 2024.