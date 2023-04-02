Succession season 4, episode 2 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Love them or hate them, the Roy family is back. Hot off the heels of a cultural phenomenon, The Last of Us, HBO is set to release another season of one of the most talked about shows on television today. That’s right, Succession has returned, and with them comes all the family bickering, sibling backstabbing, shady business deals, and Tom and Cousin Greg’s budding bromance.

Now in its fourth season, Succession will surely bring all the drama and insults everyone has grown to love over the previous three seasons. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 2 of Succession season 4.

Related Videos

When does episode 2 of Succession season 4 release?

Episode 2 of season 4 will air soon on April 2, 2023.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. Succession is a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

What time does episode 2 of Succession season 4 start?

Episode 2 of season 4 of Succession will air and stream simultaneously at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What is episode 2 of Succession season 4 about?

Episode 2 is titled Rehearsal. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL.”

Curious about what happened in the season 4 premiere? DT has all the scoop for you in 5 questions we have after watching Succession season 4, episode 1.

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

Succession Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

And here’s a preview of the rest of the episodes in season 4:

Who stars in episode 2 of Succession season 4?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, J-Smith Cameron as Gerri Kellman, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg. The episode is directed by Mark Mylod.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

10. Like the previous seasons one and two, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018 and there’s no reason to believe season 4 won’t be as great as the previous three seasons. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season will be the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 100% on the Tomatometer, with no audience score as of yet. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.8.

Editors' Recommendations