Succession season 4, episode 5 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the current season of Succession.

Logan Roy is dead. Shiv is pregnant, but has told no one … yet. And Kendall and Roman are poised to inherit the Waystar Royco empire provided they can trust one another enough to fight all the internal sharks that are coming for them.

Now deep into its fourth season, Succession has brought all the drama and insults fans have grown to love over the previous three seasons. But with so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 5 of Succession season 4.

When does episode 5 of Succession season 4 release?

Two brothers talk in Succession season 4.

Episode 5 of Succession season 4 will air on April 23, 2023.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. Succession is a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

What time does episode 5 of Succession season 4 start?

Episode 5 of Succession season 4 is will air and stream simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What is episode 5 of Succession season 4 about?

A blond man gestures in Succession season 4.

Episode 5 is titled Kill List. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “After the Waystar team heads to Norway, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan’s crown jewel.”

Curious about what happened in the season 4 premiere? DT has all the scoop for you with five questions we have after watching Succession season 4, episode 1.

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

Succession Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

And here’s a preview of episode 5:

Episode 5 Preview | Succession | Max

Who stars in episode 5 of Succession season 4?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Zoe Winters as Kerry, James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

Shiv looks worried in Succession season 4.

Ten. Like seasons 1 and 2, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes. Season 3 had 9 episodes.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018, and there’s no reason to believe season 4 won’t be as great as the previous three seasons. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season will be the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 100% on the Tomatometer, with no audience score as of yet. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.8.

