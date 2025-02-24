 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

What happened in the Suits LA premiere? Breaking down that shocking betrayal

By
suits la premiere recap shocking betrayal
David Astorga / NBC

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Suits LA.

Suits LA wasted no time executing a shocking betrayal that most shows might save for a season finale.

Recommended Videos

In the premiere episode, Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is on the verge of executing a significant merger with his friend and partner, Stuart (Josh McDermitt). The duo even has dinner to celebrate the impending deal. Stuart then pulls out the metaphorical knife and stabs Ted in the back.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Due to some legal loopholes, Stuart executes the deal without Ted and brings the firm’s most powerful clients and employees to the new company. Making matters worse, Stuart combines forces with Ted’s ex, Sam (Rachelle Goulding), to start a new firm.

Why did Stuart betray Ted? Ted previously insulted Stuart by calling him a “flea.” Stuart never forgot and set out to make Ted pay for his petty insult.

Stuart is not the only one leaving the firm. Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) also leaves after Stuart promises to make him the head of entertainment at the new firm. Erica (Lex Scott Davis) received the same deal but revealed the information to Ted, who then made her a partner at Black Lane.

The premiere also explores Ted’s life in New York. Ted is a lawyer who will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means blackmailing a witness to testify against a gangster. However, that same witness dies in a house explosion, with Ted narrowly escaping the traumatic event. In the aftermath, Ted leaves for LA to start fresh.

Ted also has some “daddy issues.” His father (Matt Letscher) is dying, and he refuses to see him. Ted finally visits his father on his deathbed, which becomes the site of the second big reveal. Ted’s brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan), seen earlier in the episode, is dead. Ted only imagines hanging out with his brother. Ted implies that his father might have played a hand in Eddie’s death.

New episodes of Suits LA air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 you have to watch
Bradley Cooper in American Sniper lying down with another man, both holding rifles.

Quite a few movies are leaving Amazon Prime Video this month across every genre as licensing expires, and they move to different streaming services or become only available for rental or purchase. Armed with this knowledge, it’s the perfect time to sit back and watch one of these flicks before they’re gone.

From newer movies released in the last five years, like the Christmas comedy The Holdovers, to relatively recent ones like Captain Phillips, and older classics like L.A. Confidential and Boogie Nights, there’s a mix of options you won’t want to miss out on. Here, we’re highlighting five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 that you have to watch before they’re removed from easy access with your subscription.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in February 2025 you have to watch now
Mark Wahlberg pulling Will Ferrell's tie in a scene from The Other Guys

Rom-coms aren't the only movies on Netflix in February. Action and thrillers are currently dominating the top 10. To Catch a Killer, Aftermath, Don't Let Go, and Rambo: Last Blood are all in the top eight. If you like romance, Notting Hill, La Dolce Vita, and Miss Congeniality are ready to go.
Movies will be heading out the door with the month winding down. Unfortunately, many of these movies will land on other streaming services you do not have. With the little time you have left in February, carve out some time to watch one or all of these five movies leaving Netflix. Our picks include a Nolan thriller, an underrated comedy, and a Cruise sci-fi adventure.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Sea of Love (1989)

Al Pacino has a knack for playing a hardened detective. New York City homicide detective Frank Keller (Al Pacino) spends most of his days glued to a bottle of booze to get over his depression. Frank's latest case is to investigate a murder where a man was left in a room with a want ad by his side and the song Sea of Love playing in the background.
As more victims die with the same clues left behind, Frank begins placing ads in the paper to lure the killer into a meeting. Frank gets a hit from Helen Cruger (Ellen Barkin), and the two begin a passionate relationship. The romance turns complicated when Frank considers Helen a suspect. Is Frank willing to look past the evidence in the name of love?

Read more
Manchester City vs. Liverpool: How to watch, results, and highlights
View of Etihad Stadium outside the stadium.

Two of the best teams in the Premier League meet on Sunday as Manchester City hosts Liverpool. Since 2017, Manchester City and Liverpool have been the only two teams to win the Premier League, with City winning six titles (2017-2019, 2020-2024) and the Reds winning one (2019-2020). This year should be no different, as Liverpool sits atop the standings with 61 points.
It's been a rough week for City, as Pep Guardiola's club lost to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Erling Haaland is facing injury doubt heading into Sunday's match against Liverpool. Despite the struggles, City can potentially move into third place with a win. For Liverpool, the Reds are coming off a draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool holds an eight-point lead over second-place Arsenal.

Whenever Manchester and Liverpool play, the match always provides plenty of fireworks. Find out how to watch the game between Manchester City and Liverpool, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide for more soccer coverage.
Results and highlights: Liverpool 2 - Manchester City 0
Manchester City v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/23/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1893337455429894160

Read more