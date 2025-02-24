What happened in the Suits LA premiere? Breaking down that shocking betrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Suits LA.

Suits LA wasted no time executing a shocking betrayal that most shows might save for a season finale.

In the premiere episode, Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is on the verge of executing a significant merger with his friend and partner, Stuart (Josh McDermitt). The duo even has dinner to celebrate the impending deal. Stuart then pulls out the metaphorical knife and stabs Ted in the back.

Due to some legal loopholes, Stuart executes the deal without Ted and brings the firm’s most powerful clients and employees to the new company. Making matters worse, Stuart combines forces with Ted’s ex, Sam (Rachelle Goulding), to start a new firm.

Why did Stuart betray Ted? Ted previously insulted Stuart by calling him a “flea.” Stuart never forgot and set out to make Ted pay for his petty insult.

Stuart is not the only one leaving the firm. Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) also leaves after Stuart promises to make him the head of entertainment at the new firm. Erica (Lex Scott Davis) received the same deal but revealed the information to Ted, who then made her a partner at Black Lane.

The premiere also explores Ted’s life in New York. Ted is a lawyer who will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means blackmailing a witness to testify against a gangster. However, that same witness dies in a house explosion, with Ted narrowly escaping the traumatic event. In the aftermath, Ted leaves for LA to start fresh.

Ted also has some “daddy issues.” His father (Matt Letscher) is dying, and he refuses to see him. Ted finally visits his father on his deathbed, which becomes the site of the second big reveal. Ted’s brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan), seen earlier in the episode, is dead. Ted only imagines hanging out with his brother. Ted implies that his father might have played a hand in Eddie’s death.

New episodes of Suits LA air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.