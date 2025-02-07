The one football game you watch all year is coming. Here’s what you should know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is playing in Super Bowl 2025? When, where, and what time is Super Bowl 2025? How can I watch Super Bowl 2025? Basic rules and notes Will music be involved?

Are you ready for some football? This weekend, the NFL will crown its winner at Super Bowl LIX. The Super Bowl is the NFL’s version of a championship match. After an 18-week regular season and three playoff rounds, two teams remain — one in the AFC and one in the NFC. Now, these two teams will meet in the 59th edition of the Super Bowl.

While many fans have been following the NFL season, many new viewers will be tuning in for their first football game on Sunday night. Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched event in America. The Super Bowl is like a three-and-a-half-hour movie, from the action on the field and the sideline drama to the commercials and halftime show. Don’t sweat it, if this is your first game of the year. We run over some of the basics of things you should know about Super Bowl 2025.

Recommended Videos

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 2025 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC have won two consecutive Super Bowls and will attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are the two most popular players on the Chiefs. If Kelce’s name rings a bell, your intuition is correct. Kelce is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

The Eagles play in the NFC and will try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Some key names to know are quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley. Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, a game in which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles.

When, where, and what time is Super Bowl 2025?

A first look at the #SuperBowl field at the Superdome in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/8VhoFGwuUU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 3, 2025

Super Bowl 2025 will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Superdome is home to the New Orleans Saints. This marks the eighth Super Bowl played in the Superdome and the first since 2013.

Kickoff (start time) of Super Bowl 2025 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The Super Bowl is always played on Sunday, hence the phrase “Super Bowl Sunday.”

How can I watch Super Bowl 2025?

23 years ago today, @TomBrady made his Super Bowl debut in New Orleans. ⚜️ This Sunday, he calls his first #SuperBowl from the booth—back where it all began.🐐🎙️ pic.twitter.com/YOwItu6bmY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2025

Super Bowl 2025 will air on Fox. Pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET and will take viewers right up to the start of the game. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the Big Game will air on Tubi. As a FAST service, Tubi is a free service supported by ads. Think of it like watching TV with commercials, except you don’t have to pay for a cable box.

Digital Trends put together two guides to help ensure a smoother viewing experience during the Super Bowl. Learn how to watch Super Bowl 2025 and find out how to set up your TV for Super Bowl Sunday by clicking on the links.

Basic rules and notes

If this really is your first game of the year, knowing some rules will help you better understand the game. Plus, you’ll look smarter in front of your friends at your Super Bowl party. The Super Bowl consists of four 15-minute quarters. The team with the most points at the end of the fourth quarter wins. If the score is tied, the two teams will head to overtime.

Overtime begins with a coin toss. The coin-toss winner can choose to kick, receive, or defer. Each team is guaranteed one possession in overtime. If the first team scores a touchdown, then the opposing team will get a chance to score a touchdown of its own. The only situation in which both teams are not guaranteed possession is if the team on defense first scores on safety. Then, the game is over. Overtime utilizes 15-minute quarters. If a winner is not determined after the first overtime quarter, the game moves to a second overtime quarter and so on until one team wins.

Touchdowns are worth six points, field goals are worth three, safeties are worth two, two-point conversions are worth two, and extra points are worth one. If you’re rooting for one scoring play, cheer for a touchdown because it’s worth the most points.

Gambling is another major part of Super Bowl Sunday. If you don’t regularly bet on football, don’t start now. However, Super Bowl squares is a fun game that novices and experts can play. It’s a game of chance and requires no skill. Read up on how to play Super Bowl squares.

Will music be involved?

Yes! Music is a huge part of the Super Bowl. There will be Super Bowl performers before and during the Big Game. Post Malone will headline the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert. Watch live at 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 on the NFL’s YouTube channel. Three more musical performances will occur after 6 p.m. Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will belt out America the Beautiful, and Ledisi will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

At halftime, Kendrick Lamar headlines the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Lamar previously played at halftime during Super Bowl 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. Now, Lamar headlines his own show with special guest SZA.