Here are the movie trailers you can expect to see during the 2018 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl kicks off this weekend, and along with determining the champion of the 2017-18 NFL season, the game also provides one of the biggest forums for advertisers. In addition to the numerous commercials for beer, cars, and various other products, the Super Bowl also serves as the platform for the debut of new trailers and footage from some of the hottest upcoming movies.

In the interest of getting the word out early, some studios will release their full Super Bowl trailers or brief teasers online in the coming days, while more are likely to be released in the hours leading up to the big game. We’ll be collecting those trailers and teasers here, and will keep this article updated as they’re released before, during, and immediately following the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 4, on NBC. Here are all the Super Bowl movie previews you’re likely to see, as well as the trailers released so far:

With NBC broadcasting this year’s game, sister studio Universal will certainly have a big presence during the game’s valuable between-the-game moments — and no upcoming project is bigger for the studio than the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World. The sequel brings back Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as Jeff Goldblum, who will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, a central character from 1993’s Jurassic Park and its 1997 follow-up, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Like its predecessor, Fallen Kingdom is co-written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, but Juan Antonio Bayona (The Orphanage, A Monster Calls) takes over as director. The first trailer for the film debuted in December 2017.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled to hit theaters June 22.

Skyscraper

We haven’t seen much from this action thriller that casts Dwayne Johnson as a former FBI hostage specialist who now evaluates security at skyscrapers, but it’s a Universal Pictures film with a prominent summer release date, so it would make sense to introduce it to the world during the big game. The film’s international cast also includes Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, and Noah Taylor. Director Rawson Thurber is no stranger to the Super Bowl, having directed the Terry Tate: Office Linebacker commercials for Reebok that aired during the 2003 game.

Skyscraper is scheduled to hit theaters July 13.

Tom Cruise just announced the title for the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Paramount Pictures has reserved one of its two ad slots for the film, which brings back Cruise as intrepid secret agent Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible — Fallout sends Ethan and the rest of his Impossible Mission Force teammates on the run after a mission goes bad, and brings Superman actor Henry Cavill into the Mission: Impossible universe, among other newcomers. We’ve already seen evidence of one of the stunts Cruise will undertake in the film, and we’ll likely see more on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters July 27.

Paramount’s other film that’s expected to have a presence at (or before) the game is this supernatural thriller about a family that must keep quiet at all times to avoid a mysterious, sinister entity lurking outside their home’s walls. Everything we’ve seen of the film so far is appropriately creepy, and it will be interesting to see how the film’s quiet tone plays against the over-the-top aesthetic of the Super Bowl broadcast. The film stars real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and is co-written and directed by Krasinski.

A Quiet Place hits theaters April 16.

Marvel Studios’ movies have typically had a big presence in Super Bowl broadcasts, and with Black Panther hitting theaters just shy of two weeks after the big game, you can expect the African superhero to be well-represented. Of course, it doesn’t seem like Black Panther needs any help attracting an audience — or any more footage revealed from the film — but it would still be surprising not to see a trailer for the film.

Black Panther arrives in theaters February 16.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest professional sports events of the year, so it makes sense for the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be represented during the festivities. The film brings together just about every character from Marvel’s movie-verse to date, and pits them against the villain Thanos in what is shaping up to be a brutal battle for the fate of reality itself.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres May 4.

Other possibilities: Rumors suggest that the still-untitled third Cloverfield movie (previously known as God Particle) could debut its first trailer during the game. As with the prior two films in the loosely connected series, mystery surrounds this project, so we’re not likely to get any confirmation about this trailer until it airs. (The film premieres April 20.)

There’s also reason to believe we might get our first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story (premiering May 25) during the game. With the film’s premiere just a few months away, the promotional campaign has to start at some point soon, and this is a pretty good opportunity to put the film in front of one of the biggest audiences possible.

Also from Disney (which seems to have a monopoly on likely Super Bowl trailers), Incredibles 2 could get some air time during the game. All we’ve seen so far is a teaser for the long-awaited sequel, so this is a good opportunity to let everyone know it’s on the way before it hits theaters June 15.

Check back for more Super Bowl movie trailers and previews as they’re released, as we’ll be updating this article with new videos all week and throughout the weekend.