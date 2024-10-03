 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: Keegan-Michael Key teases Easter eggs, ‘deep cut’ characters

By

More Mushroom Kingdom adventures are coming to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2. While much of the plot remains under wraps, one actor shared some important tidbits on what fans can expect in the sequel.

Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad, teased the “intriguing” sequel, which will again be full of numerous Easter eggs from the Nintendo games.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Final Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD

“One thing I can say about the second movie is that it’s a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world,” Key told Men’s Journal. “They’re going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs, and it’s been very exciting so far.”

Recommended Videos

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was loaded with Easter eggs, from Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart to Kid Icarus and Punch-Out!!. The wide scope of the Mario Bros. universe provides endless opportunities for new worlds and characters in the sequel.

Related

“I feel like what they’ve done creatively is they’ve really widened out the universe that these characters live in, and we’re going to meet some new folks,” Key explained. “We’re going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story’s laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing.”

Mario and Luigi raise their fists together in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Universal Pictures

While the niche characters are subject to change, one character set to make their anticipated debut is Yoshi. In the first film’s post-credits scene, Yoshi’s egg starts to hatch and the audience hears the dinosaur’s signature “Yoshi” call.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively, two Italian-American plumbers who embark on an adventure after being sucked into a magical world. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became 2023’s second-highest-grossing film with a $1.3 billion worldwide gross.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on April 3, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 7 most powerful characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, ranked
Luigi and Mario looking at the camera with unamused expressions in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fulfilled many fans' dreams of seeing their favorite video game characters fight it out on the big screen. With heavy hitters like Donkey Kong and Bowser clashing against Mario and Peach, the film gifted viewers with an animated brawl worthy of Super Smash Bros. And so, people can now read the ranked list of the most powerful characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
7. Toad

Though Toad may be the weakest member of the main cast, he never had much time to show off his skills as a fighter in this film. Fortunately for him, he knows his way around the Mushroom Kingdom and can surely fend for himself out in the wilderness since Mario does meet him wandering the mushroom fields. And despite his small size, Toad never backs down from a fight, choosing to defend Peach and his friends at any opportunity.
6. Luigi

Read more
All the Easter eggs in The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Donkey Kong drives behind Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dropped into theaters, and fans are blown away by the exciting adaptation of their favorite plumber's games. This film harvests so much material from over 40 years of games featuring Mario and his friends that practically every moment in this film includes a clever Easter egg to its source material.

Now that the movie has finally been released, here is a comprehensive of all the Easter eggs in this cinematic video game adventure.
Super Smash Bros.

Read more
Is the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie really that bad?
Two men and a woman celebrate in Super Mario Bros.

In the long history of adapting video games to the big screen, there's been plenty of failures. Most video games don't work on the big screen for all the reasons you usually hear about: They're too expansive, too play-driven, or too focused on lore. In that long history, though, there's one movie that stands apart from the rest because of the sheer volume of stink on its reputation.

1993's Super Mario Bros. is perhaps the nadir of bad video game adaptations, and the movie every other adaptation seeks to avoid becoming. Now, as the world prepares for yet another big-screen Mario adaptation with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's worth looking back on this 1993 film and figuring out whether that reputation is actually merited.
Super Mario Bros. is, unfortunately, as bad as you remember
Super Mario Bros. (1993) ORIGINAL TRAILER

Read more