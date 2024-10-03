More Mushroom Kingdom adventures are coming to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2. While much of the plot remains under wraps, one actor shared some important tidbits on what fans can expect in the sequel.

Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad, teased the “intriguing” sequel, which will again be full of numerous Easter eggs from the Nintendo games.

“One thing I can say about the second movie is that it’s a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world,” Key told Men’s Journal. “They’re going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs, and it’s been very exciting so far.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was loaded with Easter eggs, from Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart to Kid Icarus and Punch-Out!!. The wide scope of the Mario Bros. universe provides endless opportunities for new worlds and characters in the sequel.

“I feel like what they’ve done creatively is they’ve really widened out the universe that these characters live in, and we’re going to meet some new folks,” Key explained. “We’re going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story’s laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing.”

While the niche characters are subject to change, one character set to make their anticipated debut is Yoshi. In the first film’s post-credits scene, Yoshi’s egg starts to hatch and the audience hears the dinosaur’s signature “Yoshi” call.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively, two Italian-American plumbers who embark on an adventure after being sucked into a magical world. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became 2023’s second-highest-grossing film with a $1.3 billion worldwide gross.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on April 3, 2026.