Clark Kent has left Cleveland.

After six weeks of filming, Superman has wrapped production in Cleveland. To celebrate the occasion, James Gunn took to social media to thank the Ohio city for its hospitality and the “wonderful, kind, and accommodating” residents.

“#Cleveland – today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting,” Gunn wrote in the caption. “From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city – not once, not twice, but dozens of times.”

Gunn shared a few photos of the cast and crew, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and others out to dinner. On Threads, one user asked if Superman has completed filming, to which Gunn explained how much time remains on the shoot.

“We are not done shooting. Still a couple weeks left. Just done shooting in Cleveland. And yeah it’s a long shoot… but we’re getting close!!” Gunn wrote on Threads.

Superman is the first feature film in the new DC Universe under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Superman’s cast includes Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn writes and directs Superman, while his co-CEO of DC Studios, Pete Safran, produces.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.