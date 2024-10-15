 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Gunn reveals first image of Superman and Krypto the Superdog

By
Superman and his dog look at Earth from space.
James Gunn / X

When Superman flies into theaters next summer, the Man of Steel will have man’s best friend by his side.

James Gunn revealed Krypto, Superman’s loyal superdog, will appear alongside the titular hero in Superman. Appearing as a white dog with a gold collar, Krypto has similar powers to Superman, including super strength and the ability to fly. Gunn posted an image of Superman and Krypto overlooking Earth from space. Gunn revealed that his dog, Ozu, inspired the inclusion of Krypto in his comic book adaptation.

Recommended Videos

“Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman,” Gunn wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

Related

Gunn continued, “I remember thinking, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month? Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs &amp; never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

Gunn’s Superman marks Krypto’s first live-action feature film appearance. Krypto famously headlined his own animated series, Krypto the Superdog, for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. Dwayne Johnson voiced the character in 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets. In live-action television, Krypto appeared in Smallville and Titans.

David Corenswet steps into the role of Clark Kent in Superman. Besides Corenswet, Superman’s ensemble includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Mark gets new co-workers in mysterious teaser trailer for Severance season 2
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.

Things look a bit different for Mark upon his return to Lumon in the new teaser for Severance season 2.

The Apple TV+ series follows the employees of Lumon Industries who underwent a special medical procedure called "severance," which separates memories between work and personal life. In the season 1 finale, Mark (Adam Scott) exposed his "innie" to the outside world and learned that his wife did not die. In fact, she's alive and working under the name of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon's wellness counselor. In the season 2 teaser, Mark's newfound knowledge kicks in when the elevator doors open to his work floor.

Read more
Disney removes Blade from 2025 release date, adds three Marvel movies in 2028
A man clasps his hands together whil looking into a crowd.

"Blade has been delayed infinitely" is becoming an all-too-familiar headline. Well, it happened again.

In an unsurprising move, Disney has removed Marvel Studios' Blade from its release calendar. Blade's theatrical release was scheduled for November 7, 2025. Instead, Predator: Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator movie starring Elle Fanning, will now open on Blade's former November release date.

Read more
The most acclaimed movie of 2024 finally has a trailer
A man smokes a cigarette and looks down.

A24 has found its 2025 Oscars contender in The Brutalist, Brady Corbet's upcoming American epic.

In the first trailer for The Brutalist, Adrien Brody stars as László Toth, a Hungarian Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to America to create a better life with his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones). Upon settling in Pennsylvania, László meets Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a powerful businessman who hires him to design a community center. The film spans 30 years of László's life, chronicling his unstable relationship with Erzsébet and his pursuit of the American dream.

Read more