Superman poster previews the Man of Steel; teaser trailer coming later this week

By
Superman looks up and flies.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Look up.

That’s the tagline for the first poster for Superman, James Gunn’s upcoming movie about the Man of Steel. The poster features David Corenswet looking to the sky before taking flight as Superman. Additionally, the poster on X is set to a slowed-down version of John Williams’ iconic theme from 1978’s Superman.

Warner Bros. also announced that the first teaser trailer for Superman will be released at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 19.

Look Up. #Superman #FilmedForIMAX @IMAX
Sign up to get Fan First updates on all things DC Studios at https://t.co/VMn1ge8cnG pic.twitter.com/S0XosfdIiT

&mdash; Superman (@Superman) December 16, 2024

Corenswet will wear the red cape for the first time in Superman, which will feature the Kryptonian superhero working incognito as a journalist at the Daily Planet in Metropolis. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, a reporter at the Daily Planet who eventually becomes Superman’s love interest.

Besides Corenswet and Brosnahan, Superman‘s ensemble includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, and more.

Gunn is the writer and director of Superman, with Peter Safran producing. Superman will be the first film in Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe within Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Other DCU films with release dates are Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (June 26, 2026) and Clayface (September 11, 2026).

The DCU officially began this month with Creature Commandos, an adult animated series for Max. The next shows scheduled to come out are Peacemaker season 2 in August 2025 and Lanterns sometime in 2026.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
