Superman set photos reveal David Corenswet as the Man of Steel

By
Superman pulls up his red boot while wearing a costume.
James Gunn / Instagram

The Man of Steel is taking over Ohio. Filming is underway for Superman, with production in Cleveland.

In new pictures from Cleveland.com, David Corenswet is on set wearing his Superman costume. In another photo, Corenswet is draped in a black robe to hide his blue and red suit from the public. Other photos feature director James Gunn, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, and the damaged streets of Metropolis.

In May, Gunn shared the first official picture of Corenswet in full costume. In Gunn’s photo, Corenswet is adjusting Superman’s famous red boots.

Superman will be Corenswet’s first outing as Clark Kent in Gunn’s new DC Universe. Superman’s impressive cast features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Additional characters include María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe, and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Gunn is the writer and director of Superman, which originally had the title of Superman: Legacy. Peter Safran, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios with Gunn, will produce Superman. Unlike previous Superman films, Gunn’s version will not be an origin story. It will pick up with Clark working as an established reporter at the Daily Planet.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

