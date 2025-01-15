 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

25 years ago, this wild sci-fi action movie made headlines for all the wrong reasons

By
Five people look at a purple object in Supernova.
MGM

You know how some movies are misunderstood at the time of their release and receive a much-needed re-evaluation decades later, with film enthusiasts reclaiming them as masterpieces of their genre? Well, Supernova isn’t that. In fact, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call it among the worst sci-fi movies of the noughties, and considering the decade produced such trainwrecks as The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Battlefield Earth, it’s not an easy contest.

Yes, Supernova might not be as infamous as those other two movies, but maybe it should be. A hot mess if there ever was one, Supernova is a cautionary tale of bad CGI, conflicting visions, studio interference, a carousel of directors, and a script that never really knew what it wanted to be. On its 25th anniversary, let’s look back at this deliciously terrible movie and discuss how the behind-the-scenes drama is far more entertaining than anything that actually happens on the screen.

Recommended Videos

Softcore sci-fi

A shirtless man leans on a doorframe in Supernova.
MGM

Supernova is a relatively straightforward science fiction movie — at least until it isn’t. The plot centers on a six-person hospital ship that answers a distress call and rescues Karl (Peter Facinelli), a young man carrying a mysterious artifact. Soon, the ship finds itself facing an unexpected threat worsened by the gravitational pull of a dying star about to go supernova. James Spader and Angela Bassett lead the cast alongside Robert Forster, Lou Diamond Phillips, Robin Tunney, Wilson Cruz, and Facinelli.

Peter Facinelli and Robin Tunney as Karl and Danika looking intently in Supernova.
MGM

The first thing you need to know about Supernova is that it’s a horny movie — a very horny movie. The opening scene features the ship’s computer, aptly named Sweetie, waking up computer technician Benjamin (Cruz) to seductively ask for a chess game. Immediately after, there’s a scene with Phillips’ Yerzy and Tunney’s Danika going at it in a dark room. From there, Supernova tries to press forward with its plot, but there’s just so much sexual heat between pretty much everyone that it’s often distracting. Spader and Bassett spend most of their scenes together exchanging longing glances, as do Tunney and Phillips when they’re not having actual sex. Then there’s Facinelli, who’s truly a menace, walking from crew member to crew member and showing off like a dog in heat.

Supernova might be a better movie if it embraced this low-quality Skinemax approach; I mean, it’s not like it was going to win any Oscars anyway. The visual effects are bad, the performances are so hammy they might as well be smoked, and the script goes from one place to the next without caring for consistency or pacing. It tries to be too many things at once — thrilling sci-fi, Alien rip-off, Event Horizon spiritual sibling — instead of being the one thing it should be: campy. The sex scenes have the type of sax music one can find in a softcore ’80s porno; the lines have an “I researched this on the library” quality to them, and the actors often deliver them with the same kind of self-awareness with which the characters from The Office speak before looking into the camera. Supernova could be fun; instead, it chooses to be “serious,” to its ultimate detriment.

Related

Behind-the-scenes chaos

James Spader and Angela Bassett as Nick and Kaela looking intently ahead in Supernova.
MGM

As it so happens, the behind-the-scenes drama in Supernova is far more interesting than the actual finished film. Originally, Australian director Geoffrey Wright signed on to direct, with Vincent D’Onofrio set to star. Weeks before the project was due to start shooting, Wright left the production due to, what else, “creative differences,” and D’Onofrio soon followed. Spader replaced D’Onofrio and campaigned for Walter Hill to take on directing duties. Hill, who had directed several movies and produced a few of the Alien entries, changed the screenplay and faced a hastened production schedule, claiming the budget was cut during the shoot. After filming wrapped, Hill spent a while in post-production with few visual effects ready. Still, MGM went on with a test screening, which went poorly, as Hill had predicted. Following the negative test screening, Hill quit the project.

Jack Sholder, director of B-level horror movies like Alone in the Dark and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, was hired to re-edit the movie. Sholder changed many aspects of Hill’s version, from the score to the voice of the ship’s computer. However, that version also didn’t work, and MGM tried to go back to Hill, whose demands they refused to meet. This is the point in our story where things get really wild as Francis Ford Coppola enters the fray. Yes, Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather trilogy and The Conversation.

See, Coppola was an MGM board member, and he was brought in to save the film as only a five-time Oscar winner could. Coppola’s main contribution was adding a sex scene between Bassett and Spader’s characters without using Bassett or Spader. Instead, Coppola chose to use footage from Facinelli and Tunney’s sex scene, hiding their faces and darkening Tunney’s skin. If that sounds way too bizarre and nonsensical, it’s because it kind of is, and the movie is not any better for it. Indeed, the scene lasts two seconds and doesn’t achieve what Coppola wanted: to improve the relationship between Bassett and Spader’s characters, supposedly the central romance in the story.

Super-flopa

Robin Tunney, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Angela Bassett as Danika, Yerzy, and Kaela in Supernova.
MGM

Sadly, Supernova is a mess of a movie without any structure or purpose. It tries to tell a fairly straightforward story without even attempting to introduce any semblance of stakes or emotional connection. The characters are thin, the dialogue way too contrived to be so basic, and the production values too cheap-looking to pass as a prestigious sci-fi vehicle. Today, the film’s legacy is all about the behind-the-scenes mess and how much it derailed the finished product.

Indeed, you can tell this movie went through countless hands, stitched together before being separated and reshaped again, attempting to turn it into something it’s not. That’s probably the main issue with Supernova: it’s a big pile of nothing, way too basic to become anything of value and way too insipid to endure as a camp classic.

Some movies endure as so-bad-they’re-good classics, guilty pleasures that make us laugh or at least enjoy. Supernova isn’t that: It’s lazy and a bit sad, only spiced up by how horny everyone is, yet it does nothing with that. The film desperately tries to be Alien when it should’ve been Armageddon all along. Oh, what could’ve been; we really wouldn’t have missed a thing.

Supernova is available to stream on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
5 years ago, this sci-fi Alien rip-off drowned at the box office. Is it worthy of reappraisal?
The aqua suits in the movie Underwater

Five years ago in January 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic started to make its first headlines, a different kind of disaster arrived in movie theaters: Underwater. The movie starred Kristen Stewart, and based on the trailers, it looked to pay homage to older sci-fi horror classics. Yet Underwater turned out to be a super clunky, visually murky, and ill-paced film about a deep-sea mining station at the bottom of the Mariana Trench that inadvertently wakes up a giant deep-sea monster.

In theory, Underwater should have been enjoyable. Even if it added nothing to the genre and was just a poor homage to Alien, Cloverfield, and The Abyss, it should have been at least derivative fun. But it wasn't, and audiences stayed away from the big-budget film. So what went wrong, and is Underwater worth watching five years later now that it's available to stream at home?
Why Underwater is a Cthulhu-sized disaster
Underwater | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Three men have a talk in Inception.

Netflix is starting 2025 on a high note with its sci-fi collection. Netflix's original content has been pushed aside for a swarm of licensed movies from other streamers. Take Dune and Dune: Part Two (more on that below). The two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel has primarily lived on Max. Now, the sci-fi epics are on Netflix and will certainly find a new audience.

That's the power Netflix can provide for a movie. Netflix continues to have the biggest audience among the streamers, and popular sci-fi movies will continue to benefit from its reach. For more sci-fi, check out our recommendations, including a polarizing Kevin Costner title, an innovative heist drama, and a fantasy buddy cop tale.

Read more
3 PBS shows you should watch in January 2025
Kate Phillips in Miss Scarlet.

PBS has such a powerhouse lineup in January that we weren't able to find a place for Antiques Roadshow when narrowing the choices down to three ... and that's one of the top shows on the Public Broadcast System! PBS has endured for decades by giving viewers programming options that the broadcast and cable channels wouldn't. And that's still true even in the streaming era.

Our picks for the three PBS shows you should watch in January include two British dramas returning for their fifth seasons, as well as the 11th season of another breakout hit.

Read more