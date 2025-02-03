 Skip to main content
Gugu Mbatha-Raw searches for the truth in Surface season 2 trailer

Surface — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Sophie embarks on a quest for answers in the trailer for Surface season 2.

In season 1, Sophie survives an alleged suicide attempt with little memory of her past. By the end of the season, Sophie accepts her previous identity as Tess Caldwell and decides to return to the U.K. to find Eliza (Millie Brady), a woman from her past.

Sometimes, you must go back to actually move forward, and that’s exactly what Sophie must do. Sophie heads to London and finds Eliza, the wealthy heiress of her family’s empire. Eliza previously knew Tess when she worked for her family’s stables. Then, Tess disappeared, never to return until now.

Through her investigation, Sophie believes Eliza’s family may have played a role in her mother’s death. When she meets a journalist inquiring about the same family, Sophie must tread lightly or face an uncertain future that could result in a tragic ending.

“You can’t fight my family,” Eliza warns Sophie in the trailer. “You’ll never win.”

One woman looks stunned as another stands next to her in Surface.
Apple TV+

Olivier Jackson-Cohen reprises his role as Sophie’s husband, James Ellis. Season 2’s ensemble features Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto.

Surface is created for Apple TV+ by Veronica West, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter under her Hello Sunshine banner. Mbatha-Raw is also listed as an executive producer. Season 2’s directors are Ed Lilly, Lynsey Miller, Jon East, and Alrick Riley.

Surface season 2 premieres on Friday, February 21, on Apple TV+. The sophomore season consists of eight weekly episodes, with the finale airing on April 11.

