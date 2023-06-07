Nicolas Cage embraces chaos in Sympathy for the Devil trailer

As an actor, Nicolas Cage has had a wildly eclectic career that ranges from would-be Superman to an occasional vampire in Renfield. For his next movie, Sympathy for the Devil, Cage is playing to his strengths as an enigmatic passenger who holds Joel Kinnamen’s driver at gunpoint. In the trailer below, Cage is completely convincing as an off-the-wall and violent hit man who could kill the driver at any time. However, it also appears that the passenger did not hijack the driver at random. Instead, he seems to have a purpose in mind.

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Official Trailer

The trailer does go out of its way to present the driver as an unassuming family man. When the passenger gets in his car, the driver is attempting to get to the hospital before his wife gives birth. Unfortunately for the happy couple, the passenger has other plans. And when the driver attempts to get help or escape, the people around him die at the hands of the passenger.

The only real hint we have about the passenger’s motivation is that the driver is attempting to convince him that he isn’t the person that the passenger thinks he is. But if this was a mere case of mistaken identity, then how would the driver know why he was targeted? More importantly, the driver needs to figure out how he can get out of this situation without losing everything he has.

Kaiwi Lyman co-stars in the film alongside Cameron Lee Price, Burns Burns, Rich Hopkins, Nancy Good, Alexis Zollicoffer, Oliver McCallum,

Annisse White, and Danny Tesla.

Yuval Adler directed Sympathy for the Devil from a script by Luke Paradise. Sympathy for the Devil will get a simultaneous theatrical and on-demand release on July 28.

