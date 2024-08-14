 Skip to main content
Teacup teaser: Yvonne Strahovski faces deadly threat in Peacock’s sci-fi horror series

Yvonne Strahovski stands outside and walks toward camera.
Something terrifying is lurking in the teaser for Teacup, Peacock’s sci-fi horror series arriving this fall.

A mysterious threat has descended upon the people of rural Georgia. Where did this entity come from, and what does it want? Regardless of its origins, the area’s residents must join forces and face it together. Their survival depends on it.

Yvonne Strahovski, best known for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale, headlines Teacup. Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux also star.

Teacup stems from executive producer James Wan, the mastermind behind The Conjuring and M3GANExecutive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone) is the showrunner. Executive producer E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) directed the first two episodes.

Teacup | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Teacup is inspired by Stinger, Robert McCammon’s bestselling novel released in 1988. McCammon’s novel has drawn comparisons to The Stand and Independence Day. When adapting Stinger for television, McCulloch kept the successful elements of McCammon’s novel while adding a fresh perspective to the source material.

“During production, the series changed and evolved. Just as it should,” McCulloch said in a statement. “Even the title’s different. Stinger is now Teacup. The reasons for this are too spoilery to share, but watch the first few episodes and all will be revealed. Point being, the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic — of the keyhole variety, of course.”

Teacup premieres on Peacock with two half-hour episodes on October 10, 2024, followed by two episodes released weekly through Halloween.

