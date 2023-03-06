 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in first teaser trailer for Mutant Mayhem

Dan Girolamo
By

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in the first teaser trailer for the new animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The footage depicts the crimefighting turtles as teenagers trying to find their place in New York City.

Four young actors voice the four turtles: The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Cousins for Life’s Micah Abbey (Donatello), The Chi’s Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Brady Noon (Raphael).

The official synopsis reads: “In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

The impressive voice cast includes Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil, Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Master Splinter, Seth Rogen (The Fabelmans) as Bebop, John Cena (Peacemaker) as Rocksteady, Rose Byrne (Spirited) as Leatherhead, Ice Cube (Ride Along) as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spenser Confidential) as Ray Fillet, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Baxter Stockman, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom (Disenchanted).

Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) in his feature directorial debut from a script by Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors). Rogen, Evan Goldberg (The Boys), and James Weaver (Good Boys) will produce.

Poster and logo for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
Paramount Pictures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters on August 4, by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

Editors' Recommendations

Teenage girls acquire the ability to electrocute in The Power trailer
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
February 24, 2023
A girl holds a book on fire in a scene from The Power.

In the first trailer for The Power, all teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people. With their newfound abilities to generate electricity at their fingertips, these women eventually learn to harness and control their power, using it to their advantage.

As more girls gain these special powers, they start to awaken them in older women. This shifts the power dynamic in the world as females spark a revolution from London to Seattle and Nigeria to Eastern Europe. Based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name, The Power is a global sci-fi adventure that shows a world where women become the dominant sex as the matriarchy takes over.

Read more
More Lord of the Rings movies are coming
Phil Nickinson
By Phil Nickinson
February 23, 2023
Lord of the Rings.

"Multiple" Lord of the Rings movies are in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zazlav announced Thursday during the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call.

Zazlav didn't elaborate any further on the new slate of Lord of the Rings films, so there's no word on timing, storyline, characters, directors, or actors.

Read more
The Mandalorian season 3: everything you need to know
Joe Allen
By Joe Allen
February 22, 2023
The Mandalorian in a blue background from the series on Disney+.

After more than two years off the air, The Mandalorian is about to be back in our lives. The show, which proved that doing Star Wars on TV was possible and helped make Disney+ into the successful streamer it is today, has been gone for some time. Of course, just because the show is gone doesn't mean that nothing has happened to Grogu and Mando since we last saw them.

Whether you're planning to jump into The Mandalorian for the first time when it returns or just need a refresher on everything that's going on in the Star Wars universe, Digital Trends has you covered.

Read more