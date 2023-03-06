The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in the first teaser trailer for the new animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The footage depicts the crimefighting turtles as teenagers trying to find their place in New York City.

Four young actors voice the four turtles: The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Cousins for Life’s Micah Abbey (Donatello), The Chi’s Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Brady Noon (Raphael).

The official synopsis reads: “In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

The impressive voice cast includes Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil, Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Master Splinter, Seth Rogen (The Fabelmans) as Bebop, John Cena (Peacemaker) as Rocksteady, Rose Byrne (Spirited) as Leatherhead, Ice Cube (Ride Along) as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spenser Confidential) as Ray Fillet, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Baxter Stockman, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom (Disenchanted).

Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) in his feature directorial debut from a script by Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors). Rogen, Evan Goldberg (The Boys), and James Weaver (Good Boys) will produce.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters on August 4, by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations