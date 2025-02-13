Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal team up to solve a murder in The Accountant 2 trailer

Ben Affleck is back as the autistic accountant who launders money for villainous criminals in The Accountant 2.

In the official trailer, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to live a secluded life off the grid, working for some of the world’s most nefarious figures. Suddenly, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), Wolff’s former acquaintance, is murdered in cold blood. Before he dies, King writes, “Find the accountant,” on his arm. This leads Christian to U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who needs The Accountant’s help to solve Ray’s murder.

In need of some help, Christian calls his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to work the case with him. The newly formed trio uncovers a deadly conspiracy that puts them in the crosshairs of a network of killers. To survive, the brotherly duo must rely on their combat skills to take down the criminal enterprise.

Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson round out the cast.

Gavin O’Connor returns to direct The Accountant 2 from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque. Affleck will produce through his Artists Equity banner alongside Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. O’Connor has worked with Affleck on his last three movies, including 2016’s The Accountant, 2020’s The Way Back, and 2025’s The Accountant 2.

The Accountant 2 serves as the sequel to 2016’s The Accountant. Released in October 2016, The Accountant became a modest success, grossing $155 million on a budget of $44 million.

The Accountant 2 will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival in March. The Accountant 2 will then be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios on April 25, 2025.