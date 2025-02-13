 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal team up to solve a murder in The Accountant 2 trailer

By
The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer

Ben Affleck is back as the autistic accountant who launders money for villainous criminals in The Accountant 2.

In the official trailer, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to live a secluded life off the grid, working for some of the world’s most nefarious figures. Suddenly, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), Wolff’s former acquaintance, is murdered in cold blood. Before he dies, King writes, “Find the accountant,” on his arm. This leads Christian to U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who needs The Accountant’s help to solve Ray’s murder.

In need of some help, Christian calls his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to work the case with him. The newly formed trio uncovers a deadly conspiracy that puts them in the crosshairs of a network of killers. To survive, the brotherly duo must rely on their combat skills to take down the criminal enterprise.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson round out the cast.

Gavin O’Connor returns to direct The Accountant 2 from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque. Affleck will produce through his Artists Equity banner alongside Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. O’Connor has worked with Affleck on his last three movies, including 2016’s The Accountant, 2020’s The Way Back, and 2025’s The Accountant 2.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal point guns in The Accountant 2.
Warrick Page / Prime, Amazon Content Services

The Accountant 2 serves as the sequel to 2016’s The Accountant. Released in October 2016, The Accountant became a modest success, grossing $155 million on a budget of $44 million.

The Accountant 2 will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival in March. The Accountant 2 will then be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios on April 25, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Two women sit on the floor in a class.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with over 300 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.
Amy Schumer rules Netflix. Schumer's new movie, Kinda Pregnant, takes the No. 1 spot in the top 10. Back in Action, the previous No. 1 film, only moves back to No. 3. Elsewhere, Sandra Bullock's Miss Congeniality debuts at No. 6. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from February 3 to February 9, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.
Looking for something else? We've also rounded up the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. For Netflix fans, check out the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

10. Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024)

Read more
Now on IMAX, Parasite is the perfect thriller for our post-Luigi world
Song Kang-ho grimaces behind a steering wheel as Cho Yeo-jeong talks obliviously on the phone in the backseat in a still from the movie Parasite.

Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho in Parasite Neon / Neon

Five years after it took the Cannes Film Festival, the Academy Awards, and the global box office by storm, Parasite is back on the big screen. That’s a pretty short amount of time to commemorate with an anniversary rerelease. Then again, it’s been a long five years, hasn't it? Oh, how the world has changed since the halcyon days of 2019 — “the last f***ing year for cinema,” to quote Quentin Tarantino, whose Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood premiered within hours of Bong Joon-ho’s darkly ingenious class-warfare caper. In retrospect, Parasite winning Best Picture on Oscar night a few months later really did feel like the final joyous surprise of an old era — a last gasp before COVID closed theaters and changed everything.

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
John David Washington points a gun while on the ground in The Creator.

Ready for some action on your screen? There’s no need to head to the movie theater. There are perfectly good movies available on streaming services, both new and classics. With a nice-sized LED or OLED TV, a comfortable couch or theater seats, and some freshly popped popcorn, you can get that experience at home.
Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025 if you’re looking for something to enjoy during a snowstorm or that night you’re having trouble sleeping.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
The Creator (2023)
The Creator | Official Trailer
Denzel Washington isn’t the only big-name actor in his family anymore. His son, John David Washington, has been making waves in movies, including this one. Washington plays Joshua Taylor, a U.S. Army sergeant tasked with an important mission to save humanity's future. The Creator is set in the future year 2065, a decade after an AI, created by the U.S. government, set off a nuclear warhead in Los Angeles, causing humans to rise up and fight back. That is, most humans. Some embrace the technology and believe it will be their salvation.
Joshua is brought in to help fight back and finds himself face to face with “Alphie” (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a robot in the form of a young girl with tremendous power as an AI weapon. Our reviewer applauds the film's looks despite its budget, which is much smaller than other blockbuster movies. Though he admits the film’s premise is short-sighted and the movie is disjointed in places, he calls it visually stunning. It's a storyline that can and likely will be done again.

Read more