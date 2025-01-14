 Skip to main content
The Alto Knights trailer: Robert De Niro plays dueling mob bosses in crime drama

By
The Alto Knights | Official Trailer

It’s Robert De Niro versus Robert De Niro in the first trailer for The Alto Knights, Barry Levinson’s mob drama for Warner Bros.

De Niro is pulling double duty by starring as Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two of New York’s most nefarious crime bosses. Once friends, the two criminals become bitter rivals and eventually mortal enemies, culminating with Genovese’s attempted assassination of Costello in 1957. After surviving the hit, Costello retires and goes after the mob, igniting the downfall of the American mafia.

“I need to find a way to take it all down,” Costello says as he begins plotting his revenge.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

De Niro has become a leading figure in crime dramas for most of his career, especially in his collaborations with Martin Scorsese. De Niro’s notable crime movies include Mean StreetsGoodfellas, A Bronx Tale, CasinoThe Irishman, and Killers of the Flower Moon. De Niro won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for playing a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II

Besides De Niro, The Alto Knights stars Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto, and Robert Uricola.

Levinson, who won the Academy Award for Best Director for 1988’s Rain Man, directs The Alto Knights from a screenplay by Goodfellas co-writer Nicholas Pileggi. It’s a reunion for Levinson and De Niro, who previously worked on The Wizard of Lies, What Just Happened, Sleepers, and Wag the Dog.

Rocky’s Irwin Winkler produces alongside Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler, and David Winkler, with Mike Drake executive producing.

The Alto Knights opens in theaters on March 21, 2025.

