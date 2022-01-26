The Batman’s new poster promises to ‘unmask the truth’

In just over a month, a new era in Gotham City will begin in The Batman. Director Matt Reeves’ film will take a new look at Bruce Wayne’s early years as the Dark Knight by forcing him to live up to his reputation as “the World’s Greatest Detective.” However, Bruce may not be the only one looking for answers in Gotham.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new poster for The Batman that features Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and his alter ego surrounded by the film’s three antagonists: Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. It also strongly hints at a trail of destruction left in Bruce’s wake.

While Bruce will take it upon himself to stop the Riddler’s rampage, he isn’t the only one with a hidden agenda. The Riddler of this movie is inspired by the Zodiac Killer, and he is targeting Gotham’s elite for his own reasons. With their high intellect, Batman and the Riddler are natural adversaries, but they may end up having a common enemy.

In this continuity, the Penguin is a crime lord on the rise, which could threaten both Batman’s need for justice and Riddler’s desire for chaos. Farrell is slated to headline his own Penguin prequel series on HBO Max, so viewers can find out more about the villain’s motives and place within Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Batman’s relationship with Catwoman is more complicated. Selina is a world-class thief, but she appears to have stolen Bruce’s heart in the trailers that have been released so far. And the feeling is apparently mutual, even if they remain on opposite sides in this story.

Jeffrey Wright also stars in the film as James Gordon, with John Turturro as Carmine “The Roman” Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4 and debut on HBO Max on April 19.

