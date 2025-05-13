 Skip to main content
FX announces release dates for three of 2025’s most anticipated TV shows

By
A chef sits up in The Bear, a girl looks out a window in Alien: Earth, and a man stares in The Lowdown.
FX

FX has announced the release dates for three of its most anticipated shows of 2025: The Bear season 4, Alien: Earth, and The Lowdown.

Chaos returns to the kitchen in The Bear season 4, which premieres on Wednesday, June 25. All 10 episodes will stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The series streams on Disney+ internationally.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. Oliver Platt (“Cicero”) and Molly Gordon (“Claire”) will appear in recurring roles.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear season 4 finds the chefs ready to take the Bear to the next level. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust, and overcome,” the season four synopsis reads.

Carmy in his chef jacket looking at Richie writing something down in The Bear.
FX/Hulu

The xenomorph heads to our planet in Alien: Earth, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi TV show set in the Alien universe. Alien: Earth‘s two-episode premiere airs on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on FX at 8 p.m. ET/PT on August 12. The series will also stream on Disney+ internationally. One new episode will premiere each of the following Tuesdays.

Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth follows the aftermath of the USCSS Maginot crash-landing on Earth. Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a robot with human consciousness, and a group of soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with “the planet’s greatest threat.”

Besides Chandler, Alien: Earth stars Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Erana James as Curly, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Kit Young as Tootles, Diêm Camille as Siberian, Moe Bar-El as Rashidi, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.

Hawley executive produces alongside Alien maestro Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger.

New look at Noah Hawley’s ‘ALIEN: EARTH’

Premiering August 12 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/lrjmYKRXdm

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2025

Finally, Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo returns to FX with a noir series, The Lowdown. The series stars Ethan Hawke as journalist Lee Raybon, “a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.”

The Lowdown‘s two-episode premiere airs on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 23. The rest of the eight episodes will premiere weekly over the next six Tuesdays. Episodes will stream on Hulu the following day. The Lowdown will eventually stream on Disney+ internationally.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

Editors’ Recommendations

Marvel pauses development on three TV shows, including Nova and Strange Academy
Nova stands with lightning in his hands.

Marvel is pumping the brakes on three television projects.
Per Deadline, the development of Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. has been paused by Marvel Television. These projects were never greenlit, and the studio has "simply shifted its priorities at the moment."

The three shows are not dead and could be developed at a later date.
Marvel continues to shift its strategy in a post-strike Hollywood. Many projects will be developed, with showrunners assigned to each show. However, not every developed project will be made.
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed his quality-over-quantity approach for Marvel during a May 2024 earnings call.
“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three,” Iger told investors via Variety.
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+
Out of the three paused shows, Nova was the furthest along. In March 2022, Marvel Studios hired Sabir Pirzada to write the Nova series. Nova, real name Richard Rider, is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps. Marvel replaced Pirzada with Ed Bernero in December 2024. The series would have been a Disney+ release.
The two other shows, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc., were rumored to be in development. Strange Academy focused on a school founded by Doctor Strange that taught gifted children how to control their supernatural abilities. Terror, Inc. depicted the antihero Terror, who can use the body parts of others for his own gain.
Marvel's 2025 live-action TV slate begins with Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. Ironheart begins in June, while Wonder Man streams in December.

Read more
The Last of Us season 2 release date finally revealed
Two girls on horses trot in the snow.

After a two-year hiatus, one of the best video game adaptations returns this spring.

HBO announced The Last of Us season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 13. The episode will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Season 2 will consist of seven episodes.

Read more
Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday
A man is handcuffed to a pole in Squid Game season 3.

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix's TV slate in 2025.
“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, at the company's "Next on Netflix” presentation.
Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix's second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1884983659960172753

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it's our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

Read more