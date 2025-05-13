FX announces release dates for three of 2025’s most anticipated TV shows

FX has announced the release dates for three of its most anticipated shows of 2025: The Bear season 4, Alien: Earth, and The Lowdown.

Chaos returns to the kitchen in The Bear season 4, which premieres on Wednesday, June 25. All 10 episodes will stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The series streams on Disney+ internationally.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. Oliver Platt (“Cicero”) and Molly Gordon (“Claire”) will appear in recurring roles.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear season 4 finds the chefs ready to take the Bear to the next level. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust, and overcome,” the season four synopsis reads.

The xenomorph heads to our planet in Alien: Earth, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi TV show set in the Alien universe. Alien: Earth‘s two-episode premiere airs on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on FX at 8 p.m. ET/PT on August 12. The series will also stream on Disney+ internationally. One new episode will premiere each of the following Tuesdays.

Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth follows the aftermath of the USCSS Maginot crash-landing on Earth. Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a robot with human consciousness, and a group of soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with “the planet’s greatest threat.”

Besides Chandler, Alien: Earth stars Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Erana James as Curly, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Kit Young as Tootles, Diêm Camille as Siberian, Moe Bar-El as Rashidi, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.

Hawley executive produces alongside Alien maestro Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger.

Finally, Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo returns to FX with a noir series, The Lowdown. The series stars Ethan Hawke as journalist Lee Raybon, “a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.”

The Lowdown‘s two-episode premiere airs on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 23. The rest of the eight episodes will premiere weekly over the next six Tuesdays. Episodes will stream on Hulu the following day. The Lowdown will eventually stream on Disney+ internationally.



