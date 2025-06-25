Did you know The Bear season 4 returns tonight? Here’s how to watch

How can the release of an Emmy-winning show go under the radar? The Bear season 4 returns tonight, and no one is talking about it. Well, at least not yet.

The Bear season 4 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 25. All 10 episodes stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The lack of promotion from the cast and the network is somewhat alarming. Most high-profile television shows flood the media with press in the days and weeks leading up to the premiere, from interviews and late-night talk shows to magazine profiles and podcast appearances.

Apart from a trailer and a few television spots, The Bear season 4 has had little to no press surrounding the rollout. It’s a strange decision, considering it’s one of FX’s most valuable properties. The Bear season 3 set viewership records for Hulu on its way to becoming the most-watched FX season premiere ever. Season 3 was also the most divisive, as it failed to meet the critical acclaim of the previous two seasons.

Even without the lack of promotion, what The Bear does have working in its favor is consistency. A new season of The Bear has premiered every June for the last four years.

Created and executive produced by Christopher Storer, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, and Matty Matheson as Neil Falk.

The Bear season 4 will deal with the aftermath of the Chicago Tribune’s review of the restaurant. The review was mixed, judging by the reactions of the characters in the trailer. The Bear’s benefactor, Cicero (Oliver Platt), informs Carmy that the restaurant must start turning a profit or it will shut down. Also, Sydney grapples with leaving The Bear to work at another restaurant.

It’s unknown if The Bear season 4 will be the show’s last. The show’s marketing has not mentioned the words “final season” in the lead-up to the premiere. Then again, almost nothing has been revealed about season 4. Time to fall in line, chefs, and trust the process.