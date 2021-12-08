The Book of Boba Fett’s new trailer heralds his return

In just a few weeks, The Book of Boba Fett will start a new chapter in the Star Wars franchise. Now, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have released a new trailer that hypes up Boba Fett’s return to prominence on the planet where he was long thought to have met his doom, Tatooine. The bounty hunter made his comeback last year in The Mandalorian season 2 as an unexpected ally of the title character. However, the closing seconds of the season established a new status quo when Boba and his right-hand woman, Fennec Shand, took control of Jabba the Hutt’s fallen criminal empire. Taking it was easy. The hard part will be holding on to it.

The latest trailer also appears to fill in some of the gaps in Boba Fett’s history. After capturing the imagination of Star Wars fans in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett apparently met an inglorious demise in Return of the Jedi when he was swallowed by the Sarlacc Pit. But instead of being digested for a thousand years, Boba survived his ordeal. And the new clips show us a glimpse of Boba’s painful recovery.

Regardless of his fall from grace, Boba Fett is considered to be an in-universe legend. In the underworld, everyone knows who Boba Fett is. There’s a reason why Darth Vader had to tell him “no disintegrations.” And yet Boba seems to have mellowed a bit in his old age. Instead of following Jabba’s example and ruling by fear, he wants to rule with respect. That may be taken as a sign of weakness by his criminal cohorts. If so, it may be their last mistake. Because even a diminished Boba Fett is a force to be reckoned with.

Fennec Shand is standing by Boba’s side even though we know very little about her. Boba saved Fennec’s life when she was left for dead, and she has appeared to be loyal to him … so far. But how long will she be content with being Boba Fett’s second-in-command? And how far does her loyalty go?

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are co-headlining the series as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, respectively. Beyond that, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm a full cast for the show. So far, only Jennifer Beals has been recognized in the trailer as one of the Twi’leks. Her character’s name and motivations have yet to be revealed.

Since this is the first spinoff from The Mandalorian, it’s only fitting that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are shepherding the series. They will be joined by executive producer and director Robert Rodriguez, who helmed The Mandalorian episode that formally reintroduced Morrison as Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, and run for seven episodes on Disney+

