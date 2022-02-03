  1. Movies & TV

Amazon reveals the voice cast for The Boys: Diabolical show

On Amazon Prime Video, it’s the year of The Boys! While the show’s third season won’t drop until this summer, Prime Video has something fun for fans next month: The animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical. If you thought that the live-action series was wild, check out the very NSFW teaser for Diabolical, which unveils some very unsavory parodies of fast-food restaurants.

Additionally, the new teaser video reveals several of the voice cast attached to Diabolical. The Boys stars Anthony Starr and Giancarlo Esposito will reprise their roles as Homelander and Vought International CEO Stan Edgar, but they will also be joined by Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Youn Yuh Jung.

Each episode of The Boys: Diabolical will be approximately 12 to 14 minutes long and will have its own animation style while exploring previously unseen stories within The Boys’ universe. Garth Ennis, the co-creator of the comic book series on which the show is based, is slated to write one of the shorts. He will be joined by The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg. In addition to lending their voices to the series, Tyler, Glazer, and Awkwafina have written Diabolical shorts as well.

Happy Meals Toys in The Boys: Diabolical.

Every episode of The Boys: Diabolical will premiere on March 4 on Prime Video. However, the third season of The Boys won’t be appearing until June 3.

