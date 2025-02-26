The Boys season 5 will feature a Supernatural reunion

Twenty years ago this year, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke launched Supernatural on The WB. That paranormal thriller series ran for 15 seasons across two networks, and Kripke hasn’t been shy about his desire to bring the stars of his previous series into his current one. Now, ahead of The Boys‘ fifth and final season, Kripke has set up a full Supernatural reunion between the three primary actors from that show.

The announcement came via a post on The Boys‘ Instagram account. In the clip above, Jensen Ackles — who joined The Boys in season 3 as the first superhero, Soldier Boy — playfully tells his former Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins that they’ve got work to do. However, the video stops short of confirming who Padalecki and Collins will play on the show.

In Supernatural, Padalecki and Jensen portrayed Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who hunted paranormal killers and creatures just as their father did before them. Collins joined the cast of Supernatural in the fifth season as the angel Castiel, and he remained with the series through the end of its run.

Prime Video has confirmed that Jensen, Padalecki, and Collins will appear together on-screen during The Boys season 5. Two of their former co-stars, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jim Beaver, have already appeared in The Boys. However, Beaver’s character was written out of the series last season, while Morgan’s character seemingly died years earlier and now only appears as a hallucination to the show’s leading character, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

The Boys season 5 doesn’t currently have a release date.