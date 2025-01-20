The Brutalist director Brady Corbet faces backlash for AI, issues statement

One of the contenders at the 2025 Oscars now faces a major controversy. The Brutalist, one of the most championed movies of 2024, is facing backlash for its use of AI.

Over the weekend, Red Shark News published an interview with editor Dávid Jancsó, who revealed The Brutalist used AI tools from the Ukrainian special Respeecher to make small tweaks to the Hungarian dialogue spoken by Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. Jancsó also mentioned how AI was used to make the architectural designs and buildings in The Brutalist’s closing sequence.

The AI news has sparked outrage within the film community, with some suggesting The Brutalist should be disqualified from awards contention. Director Brady Corbet released a statement to clarify the AI use, stating the actors’ portrayals are “completely their own” and that the AI “preserved the authenticity” of said performances.

