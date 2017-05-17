The Marvel heroes get together in a new photo from 'The Defenders'

When Marvel Studios and Netflix first announced their plan to release four new, live-action series featuring “street-level” superheroes from Marvel’s universe that would eventually lead to a team-up series, the notion seemed more than ambitious. But if we’ve learned anything by now, it’s that Marvel has a knack for turning unlikely (and some might say impossible) properties into bona fide blockbusters.

And now here we are, with The Defenders set to premiere August 18, 2017, on Netflix.

The eight-episode miniseries brings together the four titular heroes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) for an adventure that promises to not only pit them against a common foe, but also to merge their respective series into a more clearly defined part of Marvel’s cinematic universe set in and around New York City.

The Defenders also brings back much of the supporting cast from the four series, as well as showrunner Marco Ramirez, who served as showrunner for the second season of Daredevil. Sigourney Weaver will play the series’ mysterious villain, known only as “Alexandra.”

Here’s everything else we know about The Defenders so far.

All together now

Fans got another look at the team assembled in a photo that debuted in Empire in mid-May. The image features all four heroes — Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — gathered in a very familiar setting: The same elevator they were seen getting into in a brief piece of footage released a month earlier.

As eagle-eyed fans will certainly note, Luke Cage appears to be wearing his now-standard, bullet-riddled sweatshirt, but it’s uncertain whether it’s one of the many sweatshirts he’s similarly wrecked (and passed along to friends and admirers), or a new one that’s been freshly perforated.

The first trailer

Fans got their first official trailer for The Defenders on May 3, and the preview offered a good indication of the dynamic within the teamed-up Marvel characters who have otherwise operated relatively independently up to this point.

The trailer also provided a peek at the return of Elodie Yung as back-from-the-dead assassin Elektra and the sinister, still-mysterious villain portrayed by Sigourney Weaver.

The return of …

It was already confirmed by Netflix that Elodie Yung’s assassin Elektra would reprise her Daredevil role in The Defenders, but the official Twitter account for the series posted a tease of exactly how the character will overcome her less-than-healthy status when last we saw her.

Elevator action and a secret code

In early April 2017, Netflix released a short teaser for The Defenders with all four featured characters interacting in an elevator, as seen through a security camera. Along with featuring the first footage of the group together, the video also held a few secrets.

After Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is seen dismantling the camera, the timestamp on the footage stops at “08:18:20:17” — a number that was quickly confirmed to be the show’s release date (o8/18/2017).

The teaser also included an indirect clue to finding the homepage of the fictional New York City newspaper The New York Bulletin, which appears to chronicle some of the key events that unfolded during the four characters’ solo series.

Familiar faces

Along with the quartet of solo series stars returning for The Defenders, many of the supporting characters — both heroes and villains — have also been confirmed for roles in the crossover adventure. Netflix revealed several of the miniseries’ returning characters via the official Twitter account for The Defenders in late 2016.

Among the confirmed cast members reprising roles will be Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Scott Glenn as Stick (Daredevil’s mysterious mentor), Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse (Jessica Jones’ neighbor), Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Elodie Yung as Elektra, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

Also returning for the miniseries is Defenders glue Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple — the only character to appear in all four series.