 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

The 5 best 2024 movies to watch in IMAX, ranked

By
Freya Allan in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

Although the IMAX format has been around since 1970, Hollywood has only come to embrace it within the last 25 years. Now, IMAX films are such a key part of the cinema landscape that studios jockey to lock up the most IMAX screens for their big-budget movies. Unfortunately, not all films are created equal and it’s not enough to have an IMAX screen if the movie doesn’t lend itself to the format.

If we had to pick the best movie to watch in IMAX in 2024, we probably would have gone with Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which was rereleased last year to sold-out IMAX theaters. It’s still incredible to watch 10 years later. But since we’re here to pick the five best 2024 movies to watch in IMAX, we have to leave Interstellar out of the mix. Regardless, these five films below proved their worth on Hollywood’s biggest canvas. We’ll just have to hope they’re rereleased in the future if we ever want to see them in IMAX again.

Recommended Videos

5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla and King Kong team up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
Legendary Entertainment

There’s something about giant monsters that plays really well on the biggest screens available. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire may not have been the best movie of the MonsterVerse franchise, but it’s just fun to watch these titans on the big screen punching and fighting other monsters. It’s a concept that’s tailor-made for IMAX, and fans showed up to make it a cinematic event.

Related

The only problem with having Kong and Godzilla team up is that there’s not much room for another sequel to up the ante. We’ve already seen them fight and we’ve seen them join forces. Any future Godzilla and Kong movies are going to need to show us something new.

4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

An orangutan, a chimp, and a human brace for battle in a still from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
Disney/20th Century Studios

Director Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wasn’t quite as impressive as the reboot trilogy that came before it, but it’s still a worthy continuation of that franchise. The opening scenes of the film featuring Noa (Owen Teague) and his ape friends looking for eagle eggs was visually arresting on IMAX screens. Those gorgeous jaw-dropping visuals may not have existed outside of a computer, but it gave the movie a real sense of scope and location.

The climax of the film was also IMAX-worthy, as the titular kingdom of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) collapsed around him in epic fashion. Ball is supposedly working on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie for Sony, which may be even more difficult to pull off than this film. But if he can bring the same level of craft to that film, we’d be to first in line to see an IMAX screening of Zelda.

3. Inside Out 2

The colorful cast of Emotions in Inside Out 2 together.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar has mastered the art of fusing incredible on-creen pictures with heart-rending emotions like few other studios in Hollywood. Inside Out 2 may have been Kelsey Mann’s feature-length directorial debut, but he’s a veteran filmmaker who has been with the studio for 15 years, and it shows.

All of the really impressive IMAX-level sequences take place in the mind of a young girl named Riley Andersen (Kensington Tallman) as her personified emotions try to guide her actions. Every scene inside her mind is a spectacular wonderland that fills up the screen, but even Riley’s down-to-earth moments in the real world are breathtaking in their own way. When given a grand canvas, Pixar’s animators always know how to make the most of it.

2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

A motorcycle gang rides in the desert in Furiosa.
Warner Bros.

Let’s get this out of the way: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga isn’t as great as its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road. But it is a fantastic action movie that proved that director George Miller still has a keen mind for cinema. Miller’s devotion to practical special effects is well-served by IMAX screens. The action looks real because in some ways it is real. Those are real vehicles being filmed in a real desert with real people. Those are the kind of things that IMAX captures in intense detail.

Nothing makes the world of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) more believable than the settings around her, as well as the dirt and grime on Taylor-Joy herself. She and the rest of the actors look like they belong in this postapocalyptic hell hole, and sometimes that’s a special effect in of itself.

1. Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet gazes upon a distant explosion in a still from "Dune: Part Two."
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

There’s really only one clear choice for the best 2024 movie to watch in IMAX. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two made the alien world of Arrakis seem more alive and believable than ever before. The director personally oversaw the conversion of the film to the IMAX 70 mm format, and it filled the screen like no other movie this year. Although there’s more CGI flourish in this film than in Furiosa, Villeneuve also took the cast around the world to various locations to create a realistic setting around them. The results speak for themselves.

This film has set a new standard for sci-fi epics that will be difficult to match. It’s an exciting reminder that the IMAX medium can still be pushed further. It also makes us eager to see what Villeneuve has in mind for Dune Messiah in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
10 best IMAX movies ever, ranked
Cillian Murphy stares through a small window at an atomic blast, his face illuminated by light.

Bank Heist (Joker) | The Dark Knight [IMAX]

Not too long ago, IMAX movies were seemingly reserved for documentary and nature films at museums and science centers with giant dome movie screens that dwarfed anything available in local theaters. But in the last two decades, filmmakers have gravitated towards using IMAX cameras for even greater images, while moviegoers have shifted to watching mainstream releases in IMAX theaters around the world.

Read more
Like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Then watch these 3 movies right now
Godzilla and Kong race into battle in a still from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Fans of monster movies have a lot to enjoy with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire thanks to its massive collection of giant monsters, known as Titans in the MonsterVerse franchise. With the return of Godzilla and King Kong, as well as newly introduced characters like Skar King and the young Suko, the new film puts the monsters front and center. The movie's stars even jokingly acknowledge that they're just supporting characters to the monsters, with Rebecca Hall telling AP, “They are the stars of the movie, we're just the scale." Her costar, Dan Stevens, added, "We’re just the sideshow."

Read more
2025 Oscars: 5 movies to expect at next year’s ceremony
Gurney looking at Paul in Dune: Part Two.

We're not even 24 hours removed from the 2024 Academy Awards, and our attention has turned toward the 2025 Oscars. The 2024 Oscars will be remembered for Oppenheimer, which won the biggest prize, Best Picture. The ceremony was also a coronation for Christopher Nolan, who can now add Oscar-winner to his impressive resume after taking home Best Director.

What will be 2024's version of Oppenheimer? Could it Dune: Part Two, which could pull a Return of the King by dominating the technical categories before taking home Best Picture? Will George Miller's Furiosa win over the Academy like its predecessor, Fury Road, did in 2016? These are five movies we expect to see at the 2025 Oscars.
Dune: Part Two (2024)

Read more