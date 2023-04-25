The Flash’s new trailer reveals a world without superheroes

Perhaps the only thing more alarming than running into Pennywise the Dancing Clown would be to encounter two Ezra Millers in a bad mood. But regardless of what the embattled actor has done in the past, Miller is headlining The Flash as two different versions of Barry Allen. The good news is that Warner Bros. has so much faith in the work of It director Andy Muschietti’s work that The Flash is being screened today at CinemaCon, well over a month before it hits theaters. Those of us who aren’t in Las Vegas will just have to settle for a rousing trailer, which you can see below.

In the trailer, it’s confirmed that Barry (Miller) rewrote history in an attempt to save his mother’s life. That action had grave consequences for the rest of the world. As a result of Barry’s selfishness, there aren’t any superheroes like Superman or Wonder Woman. Fortunately, there is a much older Batman, once again played by Michael Keaton. And somewhat unexpectedly, this version of Bruce Wayne is very empathetic toward Barry’s plight.

And while there is no Justice League in this timeline, there is a Supergirl, Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle), and as previously mentioned, another version of Barry/Flash who may be even more hyperactive than his counterpart from the original timeline.

Ben Affleck’s Batman even makes a cameo in the trailer, but likely in scenes that are set before Barry attempted to reboot his own history. But even Barry couldn’t have predicted that saving his mom meant the return of the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). And as strong as Zod is, he may not even be the ultimate threat that Barry’s makeshift team will have to face.

The Flash will hit theaters on Friday, June 16.

